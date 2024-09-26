Cebu City accident: Motorist hurt by pipe that fell from 11th floor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man landed in the hospital after he was accidentally hit by an iron pipe that fell from a high-rise building under construction in Brgy. Mabolo here on Wednesday, September 25.

The victim was identified as Edgar Rago Gonato Jr., 40, a resident in F. Jaca Street, Brgy. Kinasang-Pardo, Cebu City.

Based on investigations from the Mabolo Police Station, Gonato was riding his motorcycle, and was on his way to work at a bakery in Brgy. Apas at that time.

Around 2 p.m., while he was traversing Pope John Paul Avenue, Brgy. Mabolo, an iron pipe or gauge pipe tube, measuring 1.5 inches in diameter and five meters in length, suddenly fell from the 11th floor of the apartment under construction.

It was reported that the pipe bounced when it hit the ground and struck the victim’s chest and arm, resulting in his injury.

Gonato was then quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigators from the Mabolo Police Station had also interviewed the project engineer of the building, who told police that a subcontractor painter was lifting three pipes.

However, one slipped and accidentally fell off the building, hit an electrical wire before landing on the road beneath just as Gonato was passing by.

CDN Digital has opted not to disclose the name of the developer pending an official statement from their side.

In the meantime, police also said that the project proponents of the building under construction promised to cover the hospital expenses and other needs of the victim.

