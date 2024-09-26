cdn mobile

Cebu City accident: Motorist hurt by pipe that fell from 11th floor

By: Paul Lauro - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 26,2024 - 10:46 AM

Cebu City accident: Motorist hurt by pipe that fell from 11th floor. In photo is the building where the pipe fell from its 11th floor.

Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man landed in the hospital after he was accidentally hit by an iron pipe that fell from a high-rise building under construction in Brgy. Mabolo here on Wednesday, September 25.

The victim was identified as Edgar Rago Gonato Jr., 40, a resident in F. Jaca Street, Brgy. Kinasang-Pardo, Cebu City.

READ MORE

Cebu accidents: Motorcycle slams into backhoe, SUV falls off ravine

Cebu City accident: Painter falls off 17th floor of hotel, dies

Based on investigations from the Mabolo Police Station, Gonato was riding his motorcycle, and was on his way to work at a bakery in Brgy. Apas at that time.

Around 2 p.m., while he was traversing Pope John Paul Avenue, Brgy. Mabolo, an iron pipe or gauge pipe tube, measuring 1.5 inches in diameter and five meters in length, suddenly fell from the 11th floor of the apartment under construction.

It was reported that the pipe bounced when it hit the ground and struck the victim’s chest and arm, resulting in his injury.

Gonato was then quickly rushed to a nearby hospital.

READ MORE:

Construction worker crushed to death by concrete slab in Lapu-Lapu

4 construction workers dead in Antipolo City landslide 

Investigators from the Mabolo Police Station had also interviewed the project engineer of the building, who told police that a subcontractor painter was lifting three pipes.

However, one slipped and accidentally fell off the building, hit an electrical wire before landing on the road beneath just as Gonato was passing by.

CDN Digital has opted not to disclose the name of the developer pending an official statement from their side.

In the meantime, police also said that the project proponents of the building under construction promised to cover the hospital expenses and other needs of the victim.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, iron pipe, Mabolo
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.