Cebu accidents: Motorcycle slams into backhoe, SUV falls off ravine

CEBU, Philippines — It was a deadly weekend for motorists in Cebu after two road accidents claimed the lives of three persons.

The first one involved a motorcycle crashing into a parked backhoe, causing the death of the motorcycle driver and his backrider or passenger.

This happened in Pilar town in Camotes Island in northern Cebu at past 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 22.

At 1 p.m. of the same day, in Barangay Poblacion in Aloguinsan town in southwestern Cebu, a sport utility vehicle fell off a 170 meter ravine killing the 77-year-old driver.

According to initial investigation of the police, the Mitsubishi Montero Sport fell off the side of the ravine and rolled several times before landing on its roof at the bottom of the the ravine

In the Pilar, Camotes accident, 13 hours before the Aloguinsan accident happened, a report of the Pilar Police Station said that the motorcycle rider and his backrider were traveling from Barangay Cawit and were heading towards Barangay Poblacion at past 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 22.

The two allegedly came from enjoying a “kalingawan” in another barangay.

However, police have yet to verify if this report is true.

The victims were identified as Jovannie Ereso of legal age, the motorcycle driver, and Margarito Ramirez, 45.

Both victims were residents of Barangay Lanao, Pilar town.

Cebu accidents: How Pilar crash happened

Initial investigation showed that Ereso, a construction worker, was driving his Haojie motorcycle from Barangay Cawit and was traversing the Barangay Lanao Provincial Road.

Ramirez, a fisherman, was riding with Ereso when the motorcycle they were on crashed into a parked backhoe at the side of the road.

According to the police report, the parked backhoe had no early warning devices set up to warn vehicles that it was parked there at the side of the road.

Both Ereso and Ramirez suffered serious injuries in their bodies and were rushed to the Pilar Rural Health Unit by the members of the Pilar Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management office.

According to the Pilar Police Station, however, the victims died in the accident.

Cebu accidents: How car fell off Aloguinsan ravine

In Purok 7, Barangay Esperanza, Aloguinsan town, 13 hours later, a 77-year-old businessman died after he lost control of his Mitsubishi Montero Sport at a slippery portion of the road because of the sand and small pebbles there.

Witnesses said that the Montero was traveling at high speed as it negotiated the downhill portion of the road and when it reached the slippery area, the wheel skidded, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then plunged into the 170 meter ravine at the side of the road.

They said that the Montero rolled several times before landing on its roof at the bottom of the ravine.

Emergency responders of Aloguinsan town found the driver of the Montero unconscious. His body partly under the roof of the vehicle.

The report said that he apparently suffered several injuries in his head and body.

He was retrieved from the vehicle at the bottom of the ravine and was rushed to the Pinamungajan District Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the attending physician at the hospital declared the victim dead on arrival.

