Alcover questions Osmeña’s ‘moral ascendancy’ in House EJK probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover questioned the “moral ascendancy” of former mayor Tomas Osmeña following his invitation as a resource speaker at a House of Representatives committee hearing investigating extrajudicial killings (EJK).

Alcover, in a press conference on September 25, said he is alarmed over the timing of the invitation and cited Osmeña’s potential political motivations as he eyes a 2025 electoral run.

“Is he the right person to speak on this issue? Ang pangutana, siya ba mismo wa ma-involve sa EJK during his time?” he said.

Moral ascendancy is the authority or influence someone has due to their moral integrity and ethical behavior. It means they are seen as credible to lead or speak on matters because their actions align with high moral standards.

Alcover, who claimed to have been a vocal critic of EJK since his time as a congressman in 2007, said that Osmeña’s involvement could be politically motivated.

“I just want to be consistent. When I was in Congress, I consistently spoke against EJK. Now, I’m alarmed because this could either shed light on the issue or be used for political gain, especially since election season is approaching,” he said.

According to Alcover, records show that during Osmeña’s tenure as mayor, there were reports of extrajudicial killings.

He cited an instance in August 2018 when Osmeña allegedly offered a P50,000 reward to police officers for apprehending drug suspects, which Alcover believes undermines Osmeña’s credibility.

“Kanang kwartaha gikan sa panudlanan sa Cebu City, and this is why I question his moral ascendancy,” he added.

He also noted that over 200 EJK cases were recorded under Osmeña’s administration.

However, former mayor Osmeña dismissed Alcover’s accusations. He said he would not engage in a debate over the matter.

“He [Alcover] called me public enemy number one and hinted I’m a communist. He’s just trying to get public attention,” Osmeña said in a text message on September 25.

Osmeña’s invitation to the House of Representatives stems from his involvement in the ongoing investigation into the operations of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and their potential links to extrajudicial killings.

The inquiry also touches on a raid conducted in Lapu-Lapu City in August.

During a House session on September 19, Osmeña hinted at having “significant” information regarding EJKs.

“In the next session, I’d be happy to give you more information. But to give you a teaser, it’s not only drug suspects who were killed. There were policemen and innocent people as well,” Osmeña said. /clorenciana

