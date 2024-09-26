Jerusalem triumphant title defense: Domingo shares tough journey 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Veteran boxing trainer Michael Domingo lauded his protégé, Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, for delivering an outstanding performance in his first world title defense on September 22 in Manila.

Jerusalem successfully retained his WBC world minimumweight title with a decisive victory over Mexico’s Luis Castillo.

For Domingo, Jerusalem’s dominant showing was the testament of a rigorous training regimen, in Japan and Cebu.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Domingo shared the challenges they faced after Jerusalem claimed the world title earlier this year, defeating Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka in March by split decision.

According to Domingo, the road to the September title defense was far from smooth. Castillo’s camp immediately pushed for an immediate title defense after they were utterly surprised Jerusalem defeated Shigeoka, believing that the latter would beat the Filipino. They pressured Jerusalem’s camp to step back into the ring just months after his grueling bout in Japan.

“We knew right after the Shigeoka fight that they would pressure Melvin to defend his title quickly, claiming it was a mandatory defense. They immediately set a date that was far too soon,” Domingo explained.

“Melvin was fresh off a tough fight; it wasn’t safe or smart to rush back. Fortunately, his wrist injury gave us a legitimate reason to delay.”

The wrist injury allowed Jerusalem a crucial one-month rest, during which he continued to train but avoided heavy punching to allow proper healing.

“That break gave us the time we needed to prepare properly,” Domingo said.

“I’m thankful for how well-conditioned he was. In the ring, he was sharp, focused, and relentless. He didn’t hesitate or feel fatigued, and I’m proud of how he executed our game plan,” he said.

Domingo, who has been with Jerusalem since the fighter’s days at the famed ALA Boxing Gym, expressed immense pride in his boxer’s growth and discipline.

“I’m incredibly proud to train someone like Melvin,” Domingo said.

“He listens, never argues, and understands that every bit of criticism is for his benefit. He’s a true world champion, both in talent and attitude.”

Jerusalem is now enjoying a short break in Cebu.

