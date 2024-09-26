Sibonga killing: Man dies after he was shot while answering door

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old man died after he was shot twice in the body by an unidentified gunman inside his rented house on September 25, in Sitio Ihawan, Brgy. Poblacion, Sibonga, southern Cebu.

The fatality was identified as Roderick Hong, 41.

According to police, Hong lived alone in his rented house in the barangay.

READ MORE:

Talisay shooting: Gunman shoots, wounds Candulawan chief tanod

Cebu City: 4 persons barged into house of man later found dead

Argao shootout: Police chief heeds warning, escapes sniper’s bullets

Hong reportedly arrived at his house at past 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday when an unidentified assailant knocked on his door. When he opened the door, the assailant allegedly shot him twice hitting his chest and the right side of his lower body.

A nearby CCTV camera captured the moment when the assailant fled the area towards a parked motorcycle without a plate number. The suspect then rode off to an unknown direction.

Upon the arrival of responding police officers, Hong was rushed to the Carcar District Hospital for medical treatment. However, he died shortly while being treated at the hospital.

Sibonga police chief Police Captain Feb Seares told CDN Digital in a phone interview that a minor also noticed someone swiftly driving out of the interior portion of the barangay at the time of the shooting.

Seares said that they observed that the suspect expertly avoided the CCTV cameras in the area.

READ MORE: Abra vice mayor survives gun attack

As of this writing, policemen are conducting continuous backtracking in order to identify and eventually apprehend the person responsible for Hong’s death.

Seares also disclosed that one of the possible angles they were looking at for the crime was personal grudge. This was after a few residents in the area told police that the victim had made many enemies.

The Sibonga Police Chief, however, said that they were still trying to verify the allegations of these residents and were trying to find out why the victim had a lot of enemies as some residents claimed.

Sibonga is a third class municipality of the Province of Cebu which is located some 50.6 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP