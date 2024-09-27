Jimenez absorbs first defeat, but impresses in gritty Japan bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano boxing prospect John Kevien Jimenez may have tasted his first professional defeat, but he earned the respect and admiration of Japanese fans following his valiant stand against local bet Takeshi Ishii on September 25 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

In his first international fight, the 20-year-old up-and-comer from Cebu squared off against the formidable Ishii with the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title on the line.

Although Jimenez ultimately fell short, losing by unanimous decision, his performance was nothing short of commendable. The official scorecards read 116-112, 116-112, and 115-113, all in favor of Ishii.

Despite being the underdog, Jimenez defied expectations by standing toe-to-toe with Ishii, a known knockout artist, for the full 12 rounds.

The Japanese crowd, many of whom anticipated a knockout win for their hometown fighter, were left applauding Jimenez for giving Ishii one tough fight.

With the loss, Jimenez’s previously unblemished record now stands at 8-1 (win-loss), with three knockouts. Ishii, meanwhile, improved to a 9-1, with seven knockouts.

The only Filipino to have defeated Ishii remains Lito Dante, who earned a split decision victory over him in September of last year.

Jimenez came out strong, showcasing sharp jabs and power punches that kept the aggressive Ishii at bay in the early rounds.

However, as the fight wore on, Ishii’s relentless pressure began to take its toll. The Japanese fighter pushed forward, pinning Jimenez to the ropes and forcing him into defensive mode.

Jimenez, though, proved he was no easy target, firing back with well-timed counterpunches during fierce exchanges.

In the ensuing rounds, Ishii’s higher output and pinpoint accuracy ultimately swayed the judges in his favor.

While Jimenez’s heart and skill were evident throughout, it was Ishii’s volume and consistency that secured the victory.

