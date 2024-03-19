Jimenez is GAB’s Boxer of the Month for February

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Cebuano boxing prospect John Kevien Jimenez of Chao Sy Boxing Stable was chosen as the “Boxer of the Month” for February by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

The 19-year-old Jimenez earned the recognition following his victory on February 9 against Jayson Brillo in Passi City, Iloilo.

Their bout served as the main event of Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow Boxing Series.

The win earned Brillo the vacant Philippine Youth minimumweight title.

Jimenez, a Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, stretched his unbeaten record to seven wins with three knockouts.

Meanwhile, Brillo suffered his first defeat in seven fights.

Before defeating Brillo, Jimenez had a spectacular outing in 2023, beating both experienced and young foes in dominating fashion.

He fought four times in 2023, defeating Jomari Ladera, Ariel Antonio, Ramcie Mondala, and Charlie Malupangue.

Jimenez, according to his promoter and manager, Lorenzo “Chao” Sy, who is the regional president of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), will fight on June 15 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

He will serve as one of the undercard attractions for “Prince” Albert Pagara versus Aketelieti Yelejian of China for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title.

