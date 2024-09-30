Camella maintains formidable presence in Cebu

Cebu has consistently demonstrated its capacity to sustain economic success. As the country’s second-largest central business district, it surpasses Metro Manila in both domestic air and sea connectivity, establishing itself as the most accessible region in the Philippines. With an exceptional export growth rate and a strong reputation for peace and order, this Visayan stronghold stands out as an ideal place to live and thrive.

For more information on Camella communities in Cebu, visit www.camella.com.ph, like and follow @CamellaOfficial for news and latest offerings.

The appeal of Cebu extends beyond its thriving economy, with bewitching coastlines, coral reefs, and diverse marine life. This harmonious blend of deep-rooted history and modern dynamism is the foundation of exciting new developments, inspired by its timeless charm and forward-thinking progress.

Lapu-Lapu City: A synergy of business potential and laid-back living

Lapu-Lapu City, a first-class, highly urbanized city, occupies much of Mactan Island and is just a few kilometers from the main island of Cebu. It is connected by both the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the Mactan-Mandaue Bridge across the Mactan Channel.

Recent road infrastructure projects have brought Mactan closer not only to Cebu but to the entire country and beyond. At its core is the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, while the 8.9-kilometer Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) links the industrial hub to the island through the municipality of Cordova.

Renowned as a tourist hotspot, Lapu-Lapu City boasts museums, ancestral homes, and luxury resorts. Its deep harbors support the oil, shipbuilding, and dry-docking industries, while the Mactan Export Processing Zone fuels much of its manufacturing industry. Essential to both the Visayan and national economies, Lapu-Lapu City provides excellent opportunities for career growth and offers a desirable place to call home.

Find your forever home in Camella communities in Cebu

The Queen City of the South is undoubtedly a fanstastic place to live in: bustling with energy, activities, and diverse destinations. It is no surprise many families are seeking their perfect home in Cebu, particularly one that fits their unique needs. Fortunately, Cebu offers a range of family-friendly options, including Camella communities in Cebu.

Cebu City offers premium luxuries without breaking the bank, with business districts, hospitals, schools, and entertainment hubs all within close proximity. The Cebu IT Park, home to large-scale multinational companies, further underscores the economic vitality of the city.

With its wealth of job and educational opportunities, Cebu City has become a hotspot for homebuyers, and Camella properties are at the forefront in meeting this demand. Two notable subdivisions in Talamban, Riverdale and Riverfront, provide stunning views of sloping hills and the azure sea. The residential community of Riverdale spans 13 hectares, offering Southern American-themed homes set amidst pine trees, while Riverfront, a nearly 10-hectare enclave, showcases the best-selling Camella homes, blending contemporary architecture with the natural contours of the land.

For those seeking a more laid-back environment while still enjoying urban conveniences, the Camella community in Talisay is a perfect fit. Just a short drive from Cebu City through the South Coastal Highway, Azienda sits atop scenic hills and comprising five enclaves, each reflecting an Italian-inspired theme.

On Mactan Island, Lapu-Lapu City offers families a characteristic coastal lifestyle, with an abundance of seaside resorts and natural attractions. It is also home to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, making it a premium residential choice for families. Despite increasing housing demand in the city, Camella continues to offer peaceful and secure lifestyle in its gated communities of Camella Montserrat and Vittoria, both of which are just minutes away from beautiful beaches.

One of the frontrunners outside of Metro Cebu has to be Bogo City due to the rapid developments in the area. The 17-hectare Camella Bogo community combines the best present-day and rustic living, with Spanish-Mediterranean homes ideal for first-time buyers or those looking to establish long-term roots.

Carcar City has a tight knit community, preserving traditional Cebuano cultures. A home in Camella Carcar situates homeowners in the middle of this vibrant community, close to transportation lines and major centers. The 40-hectare Camella Carcar offers homes of contemporary beauty with its Spanish-inspired architecture. It is conveniently connected to the main city center through Cebu South Road, captivating prospective investors with its blend of the exciting city rush and longed-for respite.

A family home is more than just the physical structure and a roof over one’s head. It should provide opportunities for growth and strengthen family ties. The Camella communities in Cebu ensure that you get that and more with its line-up of developments.

For more information on Camella communities in Cebu, visit www.camella.com.ph, like and follow @CamellaOfficial for news and latest offerings.

advt.

This press release is brought to you by Communities Cebu Inc.