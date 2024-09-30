The right Olivia Rodrigo song for every mood

CEBU CITY, Philippines— ‘You betrayed me…’

Did you just belt that single line out? It hits right in some parts, right?

We all have Olivia Rodrigo to thank for that.

This 21-year-old Filipino-American pop star has been gaining international fame since 2021 and has been helping us in every heartbreak we had.

Olivia Rodrigo burst onto the music scene in with her debut album Sour.

The singer-songwriter, known for her emotional lyrics and versatile sound, quickly became a global sensation with hits that explore the rollercoaster of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Whether you are on the verge of crying your eyes out, or on top of a table singing your guts out, this young music icon just paved way for a new generation of music that would last for long time.

Since, we’re talking about this talented singer and her songs, let’s make this your guide to which songs you should listen to depending on your mood.

Ready?

When You’re Heartbroken: Drivers License

The moment when you’re feeling the pain of a heartbreak, this is the perfect song for you. This emotional ballad captures the raw pain of unrequited love and the loneliness that follows. With lyrics like, “I still see your face in the white cars, front yards,” Olivia paints a picture of a relationship that lingers long after its over. Ouch.

When You’re Angry and Over It: Good 4 U

If you’re in a mood where you just need to scream and let out some pent-up frustration, “Good 4 U” is your go-to. This high-energy track is packed with sarcasm making it an anthem for anyone whose had enough of their ex moving on too easily. Bye!

When You’re Feeling Nostalgic: Deja Vu

There are times when memories hit you like a wave, and “Deja” Vu” speaks to that eerie feeling of seeing someone you loved move on with someone new while obviously reusing the special moments you once shared. It’s like your ex is just using your template. Yuck!

When You’re Reflecting on Growth: Traitor



Sometimes, heartbreak doesn’t hit you all at once. it creeps up on you when you realize someone wasn’t as loyal as they claimed to be. “Traitor” is a hauntingly beautiful track about betrayal and coming to terms with being deceived. Everything will be alright, don’t worry.

When You Want to Celebrate: Happier

If you’re in the mood to celebrate self-love and resilience, “Happier” is a bittersweet but empowering track. It’s not about wishing ill on someone it’s about wanting the best for them, but also hoping they remember how good things were with you.

Olivia’s music is like a therapy session wrapped in a playlist. Whether you need to cry, scream, reflect, or dance, her songs tap into the highs and lows of life with raw honesty and emotion.

No matter what mood you’re in, you can always count on finding an Olivia Rodrigo track that speaks to your heart.

And this October 5, she will be performing in Manila for the first time for her Guts World Tour.