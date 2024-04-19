Hurt? Relatable? Here’s why Cebuano fans tune in to Taylor Swift’s songs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Everything started with an MP3 player 14 years ago.

The song entitled ‘Invisible’ by the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, played to then-fourth grade Kayle Ck’s tiny audio device through her earphones.

From that moment, she definitely knew in her wildest dreams that it would not be the last time she would listen to Swift’s songs.

At present, Kayle has landed a job in Cebu City, and until now, Taylor Swift remains her top favorite artist.

Recalling her younger years, Kayle said she even collected different Taylor Swift merchandise, official or not, that include posters. She said she even started to like playing the guitar because of Taylor.

These days, Taylor has been having her tours across different countries. But, for now, the ‘Era’s Tour’ film is the “closest” one that Kayle got to see her idol.

“Watching the film, it felt like I was in her actual concert kay everyone at the cinema were dancing and singing along,” Kayle said.

Meanwhile, to another Cebuano fan, Francesca “Cheska” Ybas, it all began with a radio.

Cheska said that she started listening to Taylor’s songs on the radio, starting from the song, ‘Love Story.’

Why do you listen to Taylor Swift’s songs?

To Kayle, she listens to Swift’s songs because she loves Taylor both as an artist and her songs that resonate with her current emotion.

Depending on her mood, she listens to Swift’s songs whenever she is sad, happy, inspired, or motivated.

“Iyahang music, comfort na nako,” Kayle said.

(Her music, that is my comfort.)

“Mura siya’g nag communicate sa imoha nga maka-relate ka sa situation sa imohang life,” she added.

(It seems that she is communicating to you that you can relate to the situation in your life.)

Meanwhile, to Cheska, she listens to the artist’s songs because of the way the latter performs her art.

“She conveys these raw emotions in her songs—romance, heartbreak, and everything in between. From childhood to adulthood, it’s like you grow along with her discography. And her literary references are very interesting, I think that’s what draws me most,” Cheska said.

Moreover, Cheska said that she listens to Swift’s songs “for anything.”

“Reading, writing, staring at the ceiling, or whatever I’m doing, depends on what mood I’m in. Romance and passion, there’s ‘Reputation’ for that, teenage melancholia, there’s ‘Fearless,’ and storytelling, then there’s folklore and evermore,” Cheska added.

Definitely, Taylor Swift is a mastermind in choosing the most creative yet appropriate lyrics for her songs, Kayle believes.

The Tortured Poets Department

On April 19, Taylor Swift is back again to reign her fans’ hearts with a new album: “The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD)”.

Both Kayle and Cheska expressed excitement about the TTPD upon learning that it plausibly is a “heartbreaking” album.

“Excited kaayo ko maminaw sa song kay sa theories pa lang daan sa mga fans kay mura gyud siyag sakit najud kaayo kay murag daghan na siya’g parallel sa previous albums like Reputation, evermore,” Kayle said.

(I am so excited to listen to the songs because theories in the fans it seemed like the songs will really hurt, because it seemed like it is parallel to the previous albums like Reputation, evermore.)

Kayle said that her favorite albums right now are Lover and Reputation.

Meanwhile, to Cheska, she could not pick between folklore and evermore, especially that she also writes poems.

“They’re both albums that explore themes of escapism and romanticism that are very narrative. And I write my own narrative escapism poetry, so I’d say both,” she said.

And with the release of TTPD, like Kayle, Cheska is also looking forward to its content, as she also heard that it is a “very heartbreaking album.”

“I hope releasing TTPD will be cathartic for Taylor. And for my own, I’ll be here deciphering the lyrics, hoping to catch a literary reference or two, and it could be an inspiration for my own tortured poet self,” Cheska said.

Here is an excerpt from Cheska’s poem shared with CDN entitled, ‘swifty hurts.’

is this a love story?

lover—you never said “yes” all at once, you’re all I wanted, thinking you’re the king of my heart

would’ve tell the story of us, but in my life, you chose to depart

you became a stranger who’s laugh I would recognize anywhere

whenever I go out, I can hear our song everywhere all you had to do was stay, in this wonderland where I know places

but you are not in love with me, was I just one for your pages?

meet me in the pouring rain, kiss me and take away the pain

unsaid are all my wildest dreams, it’ll remain in the brain

Buckle up, Swifties, to a new Wonderland because this is not a Glitch—The Tortured Poets Department is here!

Are you ready for it?

