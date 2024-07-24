Nostalgic One Direction songs we’ll never get tired of listening to

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Yesterday, July 23, marks the fourteenth anniversary of the phenomenal boy band One Direction. The once charming teen boys have grown into gentlemen who continue to pursue their love for music, albeit separately. Who knows? Perhaps we can still hope for a reunion in the future.

And who could forget the day they were chosen to be a boy band? It all began on this day in 2010 when a group of aspiring singers was formed on The X Factor UK. What started as solo auditions led to the creation of a remarkable band, producing unforgettable hits that continue to resonate with fans today.

One Direction charmed the world with their beautiful pop tunes, engaging personalities, and great talent. From their first appearance, they immediately captured the hearts of the audience on stage and continued to captivate millions of fans when they finished as runner-ups, becoming a global sensation.

As we celebrate their anniversary today, let’s remember some of their hit songs that still resonate with ‘Directioners’ and have significantly impacted their lives.

‘What Makes You Beautiful’

Ohhh! You are beautiful, and you just have to see it. One Direction’s debut single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ soared globally, giving us major ‘LSS’ (Last Song Syndrome) with its catchy lyrics: ‘You don’t know you’re beautiful, and that’s what makes you beautiful.’ It’s a powerful reminder to love yourself, girl—you could mean the world to someone, and you might not even see it.

‘Night Changes’

Life’s fleeting moments and inevitable changes are captured in One Direction’s ‘Night Changes.’ The song reflects on how quickly things can transform with the poignant question, ‘Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?’ Yet, amid heartbreaks and challenges, it reassures us with, ‘Even when the night changes, it will never change me and you,’ reminding us that while circumstances may shift, core relationships and personal integrity remain steadfast.

’18’

Ed Sheeran penned this sweet song for the boys of One Direction, capturing the essence of young love. Released when the members were still teens, ’18’ resonates with nostalgic feelings, especially with its poignant lyrics: ‘And I wanna love like you made me feel when we were eighteen,’ reflecting a couple’s enduring love just as strong as when they were younger.

Steal My Girl

The song ‘Steal My Girl’ portrays a guy who feels slightly threatened by other guys interested in his girlfriend. However, it emphasizes his unwavering belief in their unbreakable love despite the attention she receives. The lyrics, ‘Everybody wanna steal my girl,’ capture this sentiment perfectly.

Story of My Life

Relive memories that feel as fresh as ever with ‘Story of My Life.’ This song delves into acknowledging our faults and using those experiences to grow. With heartfelt lyrics like, ‘The story of my life, I take her home, I drive all night to keep her warm, and time is frozen,’ it speaks to the sacrifices we make for love, illustrating that true care knows no bounds.

As the band and solo artists that they are now, they have left us with beautiful songs that will always be among our favorites.

RELATED STORIES

Simon Cowell regrets not owning One Direction’s name, will create new boy band

5 popular breakup songs through the years