Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025: The search begins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new queen will soon be wearing the crown as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu after the upcoming coronation event in December 2024.

The search for the next title bearer has officially begun with a press conference at a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu on Thursday, October 3.

A total of 20 stunning women will be picked out from the applicants to enter the second edition of the much-anticipated competition.

Irma Bitzer, owner of the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu franchise, revealed during the press conference that they had already received several applications.

In addition, it was announced that the two-day screening process, where the contestants would have the opportunity to present themselves for the first time, would be taking place on October 11 and 12.

After only one day, those, who will be making the cut to officially join the contest, will be informed through the final callback on October 13.

On October 18, the next queens-in-making will be finally introduced to the public and the media.

Meanwhile, the pre-pageant, sponsor’s gala night, and coronation event are all scheduled to take place in December of 2024.

Bitzer relayed that any woman by the age of 18-years-old and above may join the competition by sending in their applications.

She also said that their goal this year would be to give Cebuanos an improved and more exciting experience following the success of the first edition of the pageant.

Kris Tiffany M. Janson, Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024, was also in attendance during the press conference.

She was joined on stage by Miss Universe Philippines Cebu Heritage 2024 Mary Josephine Paaske and first runner-up Mipsen Galves.

Janson expressed her expectation that the next title bearer would be a woman who would be dedicated and passionate about the crown and its duties.

As an “ate,” she also advised her succesor to take as much rest as possible, find a good support system, and to converse with people who could support her advocacy as preparation for the national pageant.

"What I want from the next winner is that she should be very dedicated. She has to be very passionate about it because I'm sure a lot of you were able to see our whole journey not only here in Cebu but also in Manila. It takes a lot of energy and hard work for you to be able to really shine and perform on the bigger stage," stated Janson.

Janson also advised the next winner to take as much rest as possible, find a good support system, and to converse with people who can support her advocacy as preparation for the national pageant.

Bitzer also said that they had been working on something “very exciting” that was not seen in the inaugural edition of the competition.

The main title bearer and the runners-up for the local pageant will be given the opportunity to join the Miss Universe Philippines contest for free without registration, according to her.

She added that the tri-cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City and the Cebu province would still have the option to send their own representatives to the national stage. However, they would have to go through her first.

After answering questions from the media, the organizers led the signing of the local directorship agreement for the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 contest.

The agreement was signed by MUPH Vice President for National and Global Search Mags Cue, MUPHC franchise owner Irma Bitzer, and Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024 Kris Tiffany M. Janson.

The countdown towards the announcement of the next Miss Universe Philippines Cebu winner has officially kicked off during Thursday’s thanksgiving lunch.

The MUPHC organizers are encouraging everyone to stay tuned to the many events piled up in the coming months while the contestants embark on a journey of glitz, glamour, and excellence.