Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo files candidacies, full slate announced

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo Team Rama officially filed candidacies for the 2025 midterm elections on October 3.

Led by preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama, the team began the day by attending a mass before heading to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office to submit their candidacies. They were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.

Around a hundred supporters, dressed in the party’s colors of green and yellow, gathered at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, carrying vibrant tarpaulins and balloons to show their backing.

The energy was palpable; even during the mass, groups of supporters stationed outside the cathedral raised political banners featuring the faces of the candidates they endorsed, chanting slogans in favor of the party.

One of the supporters, Maxie Ella Biton Tanael from Barangay Lahug, voiced her support, saying she backs “Rama and only Rama” because she believes he is the best fit as a leader.

Tanael has praised Rama’s inclusive approach to leadership, noting that he assists everyone in need, regardless of their background.

The LGBTQ+ community from Barangay Basak San Nicolas also showed their presence, proudly waving pride flags in support of the Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo Team Rama.

A group of senior citizens further energized the gathering, chanting, “Team Rama. Daog na!” through a megaphone.

In an interview, Mayor Michael Rama, seeking re-election, said that his platform centers on continuing his vision of transforming Cebu City into a “Singapore-like city with Melbourne features.”

Congressman Edu Rama, who filed his candidacy for re-election as South District representative, declined to comment on the potential endorsement from the KUSUG party led by Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia.

However, when asked if he would welcome the endorsement, he responded simply, “Yes.”

Full slate of Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo

The final slate of candidates for the Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo Team Rama includes:

Mayor: Mike Rama

Vice Mayor: Dondon Hontiveros

South Representative: Edu Rama

North Representative: Franklyn Ong

South Councilors:

Joy Pesquera

Francis Esparis

Philip Zafra

Nobie Abella

Ramon Alcoceba

Gremar Barete

Harry Eran

Atty. Mikel Rama

North Councilors:

Noel Wenceslao

Maria Pino

Ernest Herrera

Jessica Resch

Mae Anne Aguipo

Titing Biton

Rey Lauron

Rex Milan

