Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo files candidacies, full slate announced
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo Team Rama officially filed candidacies for the 2025 midterm elections on October 3.
Led by preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama, the team began the day by attending a mass before heading to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office to submit their candidacies. They were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.
Around a hundred supporters, dressed in the party’s colors of green and yellow, gathered at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, carrying vibrant tarpaulins and balloons to show their backing.
The energy was palpable; even during the mass, groups of supporters stationed outside the cathedral raised political banners featuring the faces of the candidates they endorsed, chanting slogans in favor of the party.
One of the supporters, Maxie Ella Biton Tanael from Barangay Lahug, voiced her support, saying she backs “Rama and only Rama” because she believes he is the best fit as a leader.
Tanael has praised Rama’s inclusive approach to leadership, noting that he assists everyone in need, regardless of their background.
The LGBTQ+ community from Barangay Basak San Nicolas also showed their presence, proudly waving pride flags in support of the Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo Team Rama.
A group of senior citizens further energized the gathering, chanting, “Team Rama. Daog na!” through a megaphone.
In an interview, Mayor Michael Rama, seeking re-election, said that his platform centers on continuing his vision of transforming Cebu City into a “Singapore-like city with Melbourne features.”
Congressman Edu Rama, who filed his candidacy for re-election as South District representative, declined to comment on the potential endorsement from the KUSUG party led by Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia.
However, when asked if he would welcome the endorsement, he responded simply, “Yes.”
Full slate of Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo
The final slate of candidates for the Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo Team Rama includes:
Mayor: Mike Rama
Vice Mayor: Dondon Hontiveros
South Representative: Edu Rama
North Representative: Franklyn Ong
South Councilors:
Joy Pesquera
Francis Esparis
Philip Zafra
Nobie Abella
Ramon Alcoceba
Gremar Barete
Harry Eran
Atty. Mikel Rama
North Councilors:
Noel Wenceslao
Maria Pino
Ernest Herrera
Jessica Resch
Mae Anne Aguipo
Titing Biton
Rey Lauron
Rex Milan
