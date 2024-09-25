Barug unveils slate for 2025 elections.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Partido Barug Team Rama officially unveiled its “probable” slate of candidates for the 2025 elections.

The lineup includes several individuals who have ran for public office multiple times but failed to secure a win in previous elections. Despite this, the party remains confident about its chances.

In a press conference on September 24, City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, who is part of the Barug slate for the 2025 polls, said the people of Cebu City did not vote based on money but on the candidates’ programs, integrity, and character.

“Ang katawhan nahibalo, di gyud mi maghunahuna nga madehado. Sa miaging eleksyon, ang mga katawhan sa dakbayan wala magdesisyon tungod sa kwarta, apan pinaagi sa programa. Pagsalig sa grupo ug pagkatawo sa kandidato ug ang iyang panumpa mao ang barometro sa mga katawhan,” Pesquera said.

(The people know, we always make sure that we are put at a disadvantage. In the past elections, the people of the city did not decide because of money, but on the programs. Trust in the group and character of the candidate and a candidate’s campaign is the barometer of the people.)

Among those in the slate is Gremar Barete, who ran under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) in the 2016 and 2019 elections but lost both times. Despite his electoral defeats, Barete remains positive.

“Nakita namo kay Mayor Mike [Rama] na wala mi pasagdi. Dili nato mapugos ang katawhan, but being in public service for 20 years, my willingness to serve is for the benefit of Cebu City,” Barete said.

(We saw in Mayor Mike [Rama] that he really took care of us. We cannot force the people but being in public service for 20 years, my willingness to serve is for the benefit of Cebu City.)

Another candidate in the lineup is Maria Pino, who also faced previous electoral defeats in 2013 and 2019. However, Pino believes the upcoming elections present a fresh opportunity.

“Kung maghisgot ta og katakos, ang katawhan ang makaingon…Ang akong kinabuhi naa na sa pagserbisyo. Napildi man ko sa una, pero di ko mohunong. Ania ko karon, this is the right time. We have to rise,” Pino said.

(If we talk about capability, the people can say…my life is in serving. I lost in the last elections, but I will not stop. I am here now, this is the right time. We have to rise.)

Former Bohol Mayor Ernest Herrera is also making a bid under the Barug Team Rama banner after losing in the 2019 elections.

He voiced his strong support for Mayor Mike Rama, who is currently under suspension.

“I’m not happy with his suspension. The more eager I am to run, I want to help Mayor Mike return to City Hall and be another strong voice in the council,” he said.

The slate introduced by Barug Team Rama includes several incumbents: Donaldo Hontiveros, Francis Esparis, Rhea Jakosalem, Joy Pesquera, Franklyn Ong, Noel Wenceslao, Philip Zafra, and Congressman Eduardo Rama.

Other candidates in the lineup include Novie Abella, Mae Anne Agipo, Ramon Alcoseba, Karla Henry Ammann, Gremar Barete, Harry Eran, Francis Esparis, Ian Hassamal, Ernest Herrera, Rey Lauron, Atty. Melvin Legaspi, Clyde Limpag, Rex Milan, Maria Pino, Jessica Resch, Lawyer Collin Rosell, Lawyer Mikel Rama, and Kevin Sanchez.

The final list of candidates will be confirmed before they filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) next month.

While no positions have been officially confirmed, there are speculations that Franklyn Ong might run either for Congress or as vice mayor.

