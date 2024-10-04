Vicente Loot to run again as mayor of Daanbantayan

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 04,2024 - 11:32 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Daanbantayan mayor and retired police general Vicente Loot said on Thursday that he would be running as mayor again of Daanbantayan, after his stepson and incumbent mayor Sun Shimura filed for candidacy to run as congressman of the 4th district.

Loot was also at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial Office on Thursday to support Shimura’s filing of his Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

Asked why he is running for mayor again, Loot said that his role in their town is “filler” for the vacant seat.

“Mayor Sun will leave behind the mayorship, so as a filler and as a good soldier, naa ko para mupuli niya mupadayon sa wa niya mahuman,” Loot said.

Loot said that his running mate is Daanbantayan’s incumbent vice mayor, Elver Ali Abucay.

Loot ran for mayor last 2016 where he won against then incumbent mayor Augusto Corro.

But apparently, he was included in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called “narcolist” of politicians and government officials.

Two months later, Loot was publicly identified, along with four other police generals, by Duterte,as among the country’s alleged top illegal drug coddlers. The five denied Duterte’s allegations.

In May 2018, unidentified armed men fired at the pumpboat that he and his family were boarding while it was about to dock at the port in Barangay Maya, Daanbantayan. |with reports from Philippine Daily Inquirer

