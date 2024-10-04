Cañete officially appointed as chief of Cebu City Police Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete has now been given the full-fledged status as city director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The appointment came months after Cañete took over the post of Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog on July 26, 2024.

Cañete is a lawyer and a native of Bantayan in northern Cebu.

He previously served as chief of the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division, Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, and directorate for Integrated Police Operations Visayas.

Prior to his transfer to the CCPO, he worked as the head of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The position was assumed by Dalogdog since the turnover ceremony in July.

Cañete’s permanent appointment remained uncertain for some time after the robbery incident involving two neighboring pawnshops along Calderon Street in downtown Cebu City last August 8.

While the investigation was ongoing, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia expressed multiple times that he was undecided whether he would recommend Cañete for the permanent position.

In fact, Garcia gave Cañete 48 hours to solve the robbery case or he will reconsider the appointment.

Not long after, CCPO personnel under the leadership of Cañete were able to identify the robbery suspects and file charges of robbery in band.

The appointment order came from the regional office on Tuesday, October 1, according to CCPO deputy director for operations Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay.

Macantagay also relayed that the city director’s directives remain to be that police officers dutifully play their part and to prioritize police visibility in Cebu city.

“Mao ra man gihapon ang iyahang standing directives sa amoa nga ang police visibility, priority gyud niya nga dali masangpit ug makita sad ang atong mga kapulisan sa dalan ug asa pa man. And of course, naa pemanente ang atoang mga anti-criminality initiatives sama sad yang ginabuhat always nga pakighimamat sa mga barangays here in Cebu City, constant na niya nga proyekto,” she stated.

“And also ang pagkabuhat ani amoang mga simulation exercises para sa pagpangandam nga dili lang kapulisan ang apil sa pagbantay sa atoang peace and order but apil na pud ang uban nga mga stakeholders, private and other government law enforcement agencies,” added Macatangay. /clorenciana

