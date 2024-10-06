Fil-Am gym worker killed in dispute-related shooting

DALY CITY, Calif. – A 60-year-old Filipino-American overseer at a Daly City gym was shot and killed earlier this week in what has been reported as an “execution murder” after encountering an argument about gym rules.

Investigators disclosed that Rolando Yanga, a custodian at the Fitness 19 gym, was followed home and shot dead by the suspect, gym member Maarij Afridi, 21, who was breaking facility rules.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Yanga told Afridi he was not following the rules at the gym.

“Walking around barefoot, not taking care of cleaning things, putting things in the toilet that didn’t belong there – and the victim called him out on it,” Wagstaffe told KTVU Fox 2.

When Yanga left the gym and headed home Sunday evening, he was followed by the suspect, who was being driven by his mother, 50-year-old Zaib Un Nisa Afridi.

READ: 3 Filipinos killed, 2 others hurt in Kuwaiti dorm fire

Wagstaffe said the suspect fired about eight shots from a 10mm handgun.

“It’s an execution murder,” he said.

“Gets within 15 feet of him and opens fire on him, hitting the victim. The victim went down. And the suspect then walked up to him and pumped some additional rounds into him at point-blank range.”

“It’s an execution murder,” says @SanMateoCoDA, charging gym member who flouted the rules w/following gym custodian home & fatally shooting him. Alleged gunman’s mother charged as accessory in @DalyCityPD case. @DalyCityGov Mayor @juslynmanalo weighs in https://t.co/343BJLWvYV pic.twitter.com/GeV0MBQc4T

— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 4, 2024

Afridi and his mother have been arrested. He faces murder charges while his mother has been charged as an accessory to the crime.

“We are devastated to share the tragic loss of our beloved father, Rolando, whose life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence,” stated a GoFundMe for Yanga’s family.

Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo condemned the killing, saying it was the first homicide case in Daly City for 2024.

“As a community, we grieve your loss. I know there are no words that can bring them comfort during this difficult time,” Manalo said in a statement.

Manalo commended the Daly City Police Department for “swiftly bringing the suspects into custody with the use of Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) and other technology, along with exemplary investigative skills within less than 24 hours of the incident.”

“It’s an execution murder,” he said.

“Gets within 15 feet of him and opens fire on him, hitting the victim. The victim went down. And the suspect then walked up to him and pumped some additional rounds into him at point-blank range.”

“It’s an execution murder,” says @SanMateoCoDA, charging gym member who flouted the rules w/following gym custodian home & fatally shooting him. Alleged gunman’s mother charged as accessory in @DalyCityPD case. @DalyCityGov Mayor @juslynmanalo weighs in https://t.co/343BJLWvYV pic.twitter.com/GeV0MBQc4T

— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 4, 2024

Afridi and his mother have been arrested. He faces murder charges while his mother has been charged as an accessory to the crime.

“We are devastated to share the tragic loss of our beloved father, Rolando, whose life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence,” stated a GoFundMe for Yanga’s family.

Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo condemned the killing, saying it was the first homicide case in Daly City for 2024.

“As a community, we grieve your loss. I know there are no words that can bring them comfort during this difficult time,” Manalo said in a statement.

Manalo commended the Daly City Police Department for “swiftly bringing the suspects into custody with the use of Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) and other technology, along with exemplary investigative skills within less than 24 hours of the incident.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP