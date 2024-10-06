Actor Elijah Canlas honors late brother JM at Olivia Rodrigo concert

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It’s been over a year since actor JM Canlas’s unexpected passing, which left a profound impact on his fans and loved ones. In a touching tribute, his brother Elijah Canlas made sure JM’s spirit was present at a special moment, bringing his picture to witness one of JM’s favorite performers live in the Philippines.

On Friday, October 5, former Disney talent and now singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo performed in the Philippine Arena, bringing her fans and loved ones to come together to support the 21-year-old performer.

Despite not being a fan, actor Elijah Canlas cued in the lines to see the actress, remembering how her late brother and former child actor, JM, loved Olivia, beginning from her Disney talent days down to her performances and songs.

“he made me promise to take him to an olivia rodrigo concert someday. oo na… magaling na olivia mo, jm. miss kita! kahit mag-isa lang ako kanina at may konting buhos ng luha, ramdam kitang sumasabay sa bawat kanta, nakangiting tumatalon, at tunay na maligaya. hope you had fun! :),” Elijah captioned his Instagram photo.

Who is JM Canlas?

Just like his older brothers, Elijah and Jerom, 17-year-old Jamille Mathew Canlas, fondly known as “JM” by his family, friends, and fans, was also an actor who appeared in several films, including “Kiko Boksingero” in 2017 and “ANi” in 2019. In 2020, he showcased his talent in the TV series “Unconditional.”

The actor passed away on August 3, 2023, as confirmed by his family in a Facebook post.

Despite not disclosing the case of his passing, his family mentioned that JM was having mental health troubles, which urged them to also remind the actor’s friends and fans, if they are currently feeling tired and distressed in life, to call someone for help.

“In his adolescence, JM struggled with his mental health. If you are experiencing current distress and are in need of URGENT ATTENTION, please proceed to the emergency room of the hospital nearest you,” a part of the Facebook post said. /clorenciana

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.