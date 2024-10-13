CESAFI Season 24: UC dominates USPF for third straight win

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters secured their third consecutive win with a dominant outing against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 60-47, on Saturday night, October 12, at the Cebu Coliseum.

This victory propelled UC to the top of the men’s basketball standings with their perfect 3-0 record in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24.

The Webmasters faced a struggling Panthers team, which suffered its second consecutive defeat, now sitting at a 1-2 record in the league.

UC’s head coach, Kern Sesante, strategically rotated three different lineups, effectively testing the depth of his roster throughout the match.

In his notable move, Sesante employed a fresh unit in the final quarter, featuring big man Mark John Ecal alongside Michael Diaz, McSteven Ursal, Zereygel Rosano, and Arnold Minoza Jr. This lineup proved instrumental in stifling USPF’s attempts at a comeback.

From the outset, UC showcased dominance, leading by as much as 17 points in the final period.

READ: USC dominates Miss Cesafi 2024

Their strong start set the tone, as they established an early double-digit lead of 18-7.

The Webmasters excelled in controlling the paint, outscoring USPF 42-20 in the key area.

Their efficiency was backed by their ability to capitalize on second-chance opportunities, netting 22 points to USPF’s mere three.

UC’s bench strength was a significant factor in their success, contributing 36 points, a testament to Sesante’s effective utilization of his squad’s depth.

Danie Boy Lapiz led the scoring efforts for UC, finishing with nine points in just 13 minutes of play, complemented by four rebounds and one assist.

Ecal had a productive outing with a total of eight points, five rebounds, and two steals over 16 minutes, his longest on the floor this season.

Jhiey Paraldo also made an impact, adding seven points and six rebounds as UC dominated the boards with a staggering 66 rebounds compared to USPF’s 33.

For USPF, John Jaspher Lumingkit and Peter John Peteros each contributed nine points, but their efforts fell short against UC’s cohesive team play and robust defense. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP