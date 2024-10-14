3 injured, 1 dead in 2 separate motorcycle accidents in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two separate road accidents involving motorcycles that happened within a span of 24 hours killed a 23-year-old man and injured four others.

The first happened in the Transcentral Highway (TCH) in Balamban last Sunday, October 13, in which a runaway motorcycle collided onto a sports utility vehicle (SUV), resulting in the death of the motorcycle’s driver.

The victim was identified as Ritchie Banluta, 23, and a resident of Brgy. Casuntingan, Mandaue City.

Based on police reports, at around 11:30 a.m., Banluta was traversing the Cebu City-bound lane of the TCH when he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle.

In turn, his vehicle encroached the opposite lane where it crashed onto an incoming SUV driven by a certain Junjun Vosotros Quirabo.

Investigations showed that the impact sent Banluta flying a few meters. He sustained severe injuries but physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

According to police, Banluta’s relatives agreed to enter into a settlement with the SUV driver Quirabo.

Barely 20 hours later, another road accident involving motorcycles occurred Tuburan, located two towns away from Balamban in the north.

Police in Tuburan confirmed a smashup among three motorcycles along the highway in Brgy. 8 around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14.

Their investigations showed that a 45-year-old motorcycle driver, identified as Vicente Albaño, was traversing the southbound lane of the highway when he decided to overtake the vehicle ahead of him, and encroached the opposite lane.

In the process, however, Albaño collided into an incoming motorcycle driven by a certain Jenefer Castro, who was with a passenger.

Due to the impact, Castro and his passenger were thrown off their motorcycle, and sustained injuries.

Albaño tried to flee and speed away from the area but instead, he crashed onto another motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old man named Orlie Diamante.

The crash sent Albaño and Diamante off their vehicles, resulting in injuries on different parts of their bodies.

Fortunately, the three victims – Castro, his passenger and Diamante – are now safe from harm. Meanwhile, Albaño is currently under the custody of the Tuburan Police Station pending charges of reckless imprudence to be filed against him.

