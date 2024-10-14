Cebu’s Porter and Bahay tandem in Ateneo’s thrilling win over NU

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles standouts Kristian Porter and Jared Bahay played pivotal roles in Ateneo de Manila University’s nail-biting 70-68 victory over the National University (NU) Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 87 Collegiate Men’s Basketball action Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Porter and Bahay, both rookies, led the Blue Eagles’ offense with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Veteran Sean Quitevis, also a Cebuano, added five points as Ateneo snapped a three-game losing streak at the start of the second round of the tournament.

Under the tutelage of head coach Tab Baldwin, the Blue Eagles improved their record to 2-6, forming a three-way tie with NU and the FEU Tamaraws.

The game came down to the wire, with Porter making clutch plays on both ends of the floor.

With Ateneo clinging to a one-point lead, Porter converted a crucial layup while drawing a foul, extending the lead to 68-65 with 27.3 seconds remaining.

On the defensive end, Porter delivered a game-saving block on Jake Figueroa’s layup attempt as time ran down.

Ateneo’s Ian Espinosa added to the cushion by hitting one of two free throws with 12.5 seconds left, giving the Blue Eagles a four-point advantage.

However, the Bulldogs refused to go quietly. Jolo Manansala drained a banked three-pointer from the top of the key to cut the lead to one, 68-69, with just 5.1 seconds on the clock.

Espinosa was once again sent to the line, splitting his free throws and setting up a dramatic finish. Fortunately for Ateneo, Manansala’s attempt at a game-winning triple missed, sealing the victory for the Blue Eagles.

Porter capped his outstanding performance with a double-double, recording 14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Bahay, a two-time CESAFI Finals MVP, contributed 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Chris Koon added 10 points and eight rebounds to round out the key contributors for Ateneo.

On the other side, Figueroa led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Manansala finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Cebuanos’ Steve Nash Enriquez and Reinhard Jumamoy each chipped in eight points in the loss.

