Kristian Porter powers Ateneo to first win with standout performance in UAAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former UAAP high school “Mythical Five” Kristian Porter of Cebu put on a promising performance to contribute in Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles’ first win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta coliseum on Saturday, September 21.

The win finally broke AdMU’s 0-3 start after they beat Adamson University squad, 60-51, in their back-and-forth battle.

After a shaky 0-3 start to the season, the Blue Eagles leaned heavily on their rising stars, Kristian Porter with the help of fellow Cebuano and former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles teammate Jared Bahay, to avoid a historic worst start.

Porter, who has been stepping up as one of Ateneo’s key frontcourt players, delivered a solid performance, contributing 8 points and 11 rebounds. His timely inside presence, particularly a crucial basket in the final minutes, helped Ateneo fend off a furious Adamson rally.

READ: Jared Bahay shines in Ateneo’s UAAP Season opener despite loss to UP

Meanwhile, rookie sensation Jared Bahay, known for his fearless play, chipped in with 5 points. His hustle on both ends of the floor was vital, especially during stretches when Ateneo struggled to contain Adamson’s surges. Though not reflected heavily in the box score, Bahay’s impact was undeniable, showcasing his potential to be a game-changer for Ateneo this season.

The Blue Eagles, who were up by as many as 14 points, found themselves in trouble in the fourth quarter as Adamson went on a 13-2 run, led by Cedrick Manzano, Manu Anabo, and Eli Ramos, cutting the lead to just three with less than four minutes left.

But Porter’s inside bucket, followed by clutch free throws from Ian Espinosa and Shawn Tuano, sealed the win for Ateneo.

Shawn Tuano led Ateneo with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Manzano finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and a block, but a costly missed layup in the final minutes and his eventual foul-out proved pivotal as Ateneo pulled away for the win.

With this victory, Ateneo improved to 1-3, avoiding their worst start since Bo Perasol’s first season in 2013. They will next face Far Eastern University on Sept. 29, with momentum finally on their side.

On the other hand, Adamson dropped to a 2-2 (win-loss) record and will face an equally struggling National University on September 25. /clorenciana

