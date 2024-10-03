UAAP: Bahay’s 12-point effort not enough as Ateneo falls to UE

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite a strong performance from Cebuano standout Jared Bahay, the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles faltered in holding off a more determined University of the East (UE) squad, falling 69-62 in the UAAP Season 87 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the SMART Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday evening.

Bahay, Ateneo’s rookie point guard from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, finished with 12 points and 6 assists. He fought to keep the Blue Eagles in the game, but his efforts were overshadowed by a fiery fourth-quarter push from the Red Warriors.

UE came back from a 10-point deficit early in the final frame, launching a massive 25-7 run to completely turn the the table in favor of them.

Bahay remained pivotal for Ateneo, setting up key plays and delivering timely baskets, but Ateneo couldn’t find an answer to UE’s late surge.

The Warriors’ run was sparked by Wello Lingolingo, Rainer Maga, Precious Momowei, and Devin Fikes, who combined for 11 straight points, propelling UE to a commanding 62-54 lead with less than two minutes left.

Nigerian center Precious Momowei was also a key player for UE, logging a double-double game of 18 points, 15 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block.

Lingolingo contributed 13 points, including three crucial three-pointers, while Maga added eight points, six of which came during the game-changing run.

For Ateneo, Joshua Lazaro and Shawn Tuano each added 14 points, but the team struggled to maintain their early momentum.

Bahay, who tirelessly facilitated the offense and made defensive plays, was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult game for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo is now ranked in the bottom of the team standings with a dismal 1-5 (win-loss) record tied at with National University (NU) and Far Eastern University (FEU).

Meanwhile, UE stretched their winning streak to four games and improving to a 4-2 record, good for solo third place.

Ateneo and Bahay will take on NU next with the latter expected to field other Cebuano standouts in Steve Nash Enriquez and Reinhard Jumamoy.

