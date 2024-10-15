PSA-7: National ID registrants in CV now 6.8 million

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority Region 7 (PSA-7) continues its call for those who have not yet registered with the National ID system.

As of June 30, the latest data shared by PSA-7 released last September 27, Central Visayas has achieved 6.8 million registrants for the National ID or the Philippine Identification System ID (Philsys).

This was equivalent to 97.8 percent of the agency’s target for 2024 which is 7 million.

According to PSA-7, a total of 4,412,780 ID cards were already issued and delivered to the registrants and they were also able to issue 2,390,047 ID papers (ePhilID).

PSA-7 Director, Engr. Ariel Florendo, reminds the public that being registered to the National ID system provides them with a valid proof of identity and age which simplifies their access to government services, financial transactions, and social protection programs.

Florendo added that registration for National ID remains ongoing in the region, with the latest initiative focusing on registering children aged 1 to 4.

“This ensures inclusive and secure identification for all Filipinos, regardless of age. PSA provides convenient and accessible registration through walk-ins at designated registration centers nationwide (locations listed at https://philsys.gov.ph/registration-center/ or through mobile registration teams in the provinces to offer everyone the opportunity to be registered to the National ID,” Florendo said.

Last June 10, the PSA partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), to launch the Digital National ID, along with authentication platforms, National ID eVerify, and National ID Check.

Those, who have not received the PVC or physical cards version of their National IDs, can make use of the digital version for easier transactions in public offices and private institutions.

Anyone registered with the National ID system can access the digital version through visiting the link, https://national-id.gov.ph, or download the eGovPH app, ‘which requires input of demographic information and facial verification to confirm the individual’s identity.’

When you open the website or the application, you just have to fill in the required information such as your first name, middle name, last name, and date of birth.

Then, you have to make sure that the device you are using has a camera since the application will conduct a face verification to verify your identity.

After that, you will be able to access your Digital National ID.

