PSA-7: Printing of digital national ID on PVC cards not allowed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The digital version of the National ID is not designed to be reproduced or printed on PVC cards, or else violators will be fined, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) warned.

Engineer Felixberto Sato Jr., supervising statistical specialist of PSA-7, echoed the advisory released, issued and signed by National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa dated Sept. 9, where it stated that printing the Digital National ID was not allowed.

Mapa said the unauthorized printing of the Digital National ID on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cards and on other materials, preparation, or issuance by any person or institution, is punishable in accordance with the Section 19 of Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act.

Violators will pay a penalty of three to six years imprisonment and a fine of P1 million to P3 million.

“Any citizen or institution who becomes aware of any unauthorized production of the Digital National ID and for any institution that refuses to honor or accept the Digital National ID must be reported to the PSA via email at [email protected] or through the National ID hotline at 1388,” Mapa said.

Moreover, the agency also reiterated their call to government and private institutions to accept and honor the digital version of the National ID or they will be fined P500,000.

The PSA said the digital version still serves as a valid proof of citizenship.

All Digital National IDs printed on PVC cards would not be accepted for any transaction, the PSA added.

Utilize the ePhilID

Sato urged the public to beware of those individuals offering printing services for the Digital National ID since it would still not be honored.

Instead, the public are advised to visit the nearest PSA office in their area to print the electronic (ePhilID) version of their ID, especially that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has recently terminated its contract with their supplier for the national ID card production.

This ePhilID can be laminated and has the same validity as the National ID card, the PSA assured.

The digital version can be downloaded through https://national-id.gov.ph or download the eGovPH app, “which requires input of demographic information and facial verification to confirm the individual’s identity.”

A Portable Document Format (PDF) version of the Digital National ID will be saved once the download is completed.

To verify its authenticity, the public are advised to use their verification platform through https://everify.gov.ph/check. The platform allows users to verify and authenticate the Digital National ID by scanning the QR code.

The successful authentication of the back QR Code of the Digital National ID will show a front-facing photograph of the citizen along with the demographic information such as Last Name, First Name, Middle Name, Suffix, Sex, Date of Birth, Place of Birth, Marital Status, and Blood Type. The 16-digit National ID Card Number and the Digital ID Number will also be shown.

