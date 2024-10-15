DJ Durano on celebrities running for office: They want to serve

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aside from the political dynasties in the Philippines, another angle that the Filipinos see every election are the celebrities running for public office.

Some politicians who were notably known as Filipino actors and actresses were former President Joseph Estrada, Senator Robin Padilla, Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto, Congressman Alfred Vargas, Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez and Congressman Richard Gomez among others.

In Cebu, another celebrity has expressed his interest in running for mayor in the province’s northern town in Sogod.

He is Thaddeus Durano Jr. or popular known as “DJ Durano.”

Durano said in an interview with reporters last October 11 when he attended the press conference of Bakud Party of the Durano clan in Danao City, that there were celebrities running for public office because of service.

“If you can see what progress Richard Gomez has given to Ormoc [City], I think that would be no question…,” he said.

“Huwag nating maliitin ang paging artista (Let’s not look down on being an artist). I think it’s just on how artists…show to people on how we would love to serve them. I think that’s the bottomline. Service for the people,” he added.

Should he win the mayoral race in Sogod, Durano said that he would be prioritizing solving the problem on water supply and issues affecting senior citizens.

Despite running against his sister, reelectionist Monyeen-Durano Streegan, DJ Durano said that he would want to “play fair” in the upcoming elections.

“Pagpiniliay na lang ta (Let’s just choose). I won’t say anything bad to her. All love,” he said.

Durano filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) last October 7 under Bakud (Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya) Party.

