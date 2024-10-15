PDEA-7 eyes possible drug links in 2025 election candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Visayas is closely monitoring the possible involvement of illegal drug syndicates in supporting political candidates.

Now that the official filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections is done, Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, said that the agency had been monitoring the possibility of drug syndicates aligning with politicians to secure protection and ensure the continuation of their illegal operations.

Alcantara said that drug syndicates often exploit election periods to secure their influence in government, either by directly funding candidates or by using third-party sponsors to conceal their involvement.

“Kay usa man gud na sa mga gina-exploit gyud sa mga drug syndicates. Kana bang mo-tie up sila sa politiko nga ilang suportahan,” Alcantara said in a recent interview via Sugboanon Channel.

(Because that is one of the things that drug syndicates exploit. The one where they tie-up with politicians that they will support.)

“Kung makadaog na ang politiko, mura og indebted na ang politiko nila,” she added.

(If the politician will win, then it would seem like the politician would be indebted to them.)

Though PDEA-7 has yet to receive formal reports of candidates receiving election funds from drug syndicates for the 2025 midterm elections, Alcantara said that the agency was closely monitoring the situation and would act on any leads that would emerge.

Alcantara said that there were two ways drug syndicates might influence politicians: some candidates, knowingly accepting support from drug personalities, while others might be unaware if the funds were funneled through intermediaries.

Either way, the money originates from illegal activities, threatening the credibility of elections and governance.

“Duha man na siya (ka paagi). Ang politiko aware nga naa siya’y funding from a syndicate or drug personality and willing ra niya dawaton or ang politiko unaware siya kay ipaagi sa laing tawo,” Alcantara said.

(There are two ways. The politician is aware that he has funds from a syndicate or drug personality and he is willing to receive or the politician is unaware because the money would pass through intermediaries.)

PDEA considers politicians involved with drug syndicates as high-value targets (HVTs) due to the critical role they play in protecting and enabling the illegal drug trade.

Aspiring officials who are funded or influenced by drug syndicates become key players in perpetuating these illicit networks.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group recently launched an investigation into several local chief executives suspected of having ties to drug syndicates.

This move aligns with PDEA’s ongoing efforts to prevent the illegal drug trade from infiltrating the 2025 midterm elections.

Under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, numerous politicians and government officials were publicly named as high-value targets in the government’s war on drugs.

During the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, PDEA reported receiving tips about the alleged involvement of some BSKE candidates in Central Visayas in illegal drug activities. Additionally, some candidates were reportedly supported by drug personalities. However, no reports have surfaced of candidates being arrested.

Moreover, Alcantara said early detection and action against politicians with links to illegal drugs is crucial, especially as the country approaches another major election cycle.

The 2025 midterm elections will not only determine national and local leaders but will also influence the direction of government policies, including the ongoing war on illegal drugs.

“Kung gusto gyud nato og limpyo nga eleksyon, kinahanglan nato bantayan kinsa ang mga kandidato nga posibleng naa’y mga drug ties,” she said.

While no formal cases have been filed yet against candidates for the 2025 elections, Alcantara assured that PDEA is on high alert, working closely with other law enforcement agencies to track and dismantle drug syndicate operations that may attempt to interfere with the political process.

