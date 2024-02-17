PDEA-7: Over P200M worth of shabu, marijuana seized in CV since Jan. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In less than two months, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has confiscated over P200 million worth of shabu and marijuana stalks.

With this, Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that they were able to prevent the distribution of millions worth of illegal drugs and marijuana in the region.

The confiscated items included shabu weighing 30,589.2575 grams and valued at P208 million; 40 marijuana stalks worth P8, 000; and dried marijuana leaves worth P474.

Alcantara said that from Jan. 1 to Feb. 16, 2024, PDEA-7 agents, in coordination with the local police, were also able implement 653 anti-illegal drug operations and arrested 799 drug personalities.

Transhipment point

But despite the success of their recent operations, Alcantara said, more supply of drugs are still expected to arrive in Cebu and the rest of the region in the coming months.

“Expected gyud na nato nga naa gyuy mosulod sa atong region. As we explained before, ang Central Visayas man gud is both a transhipment point and market for dangerous drugs,” Alcantara said.

As PDEA-7 anticipate the entry of more shipments, Alcantara said that they will also be on the lookout for these illegal substances.

“On the positive side, atong ma-interpret ani is nakuha nato. Wala na siya na-distribute pa, na boak-boak kay [kun] naboak-boak pa to, mas maglisod ang law enforcement og kuha ani nga mga personalities ug pag-confiscate sa shabu,” she said.

Ecstacy in CV?

In addition, PDEA-7 is also verifying reports on the presence of ecstasy in Central Visayas.

“Ginamonitor pud na nato gihapon. Because that is, isa sa ginaabuso nga drug diri sa Central Visayas. However, dili siya ingon ana ka grabe kay mahal man gud na ang ecstasy,” Alcantara said.

A tablet would cost P1,500-P1,700, that is why it is not as on demand unlike shabu which is considered as the “poor man’s cocaine.”

Ecstacy, a party drugs, is usually smuggled into the Philippines from European countries where these are manufactured.

Marijuana plantation

Meanwhile, Alcantara that the marijuana stalks that PDEA-7 confiscated, in coordination with the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), were uprooted from a plantation in Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Manipis, Talisay City, Cebu last Feb. 14.

They also arrested a farmer and a security guard, who were caught in the act of cultivating, during the said operation.

“It goes to show nga as long as illegal gihapon ang paggamit ug pagcultivate sa marijuana, we will implement the law. Mag-operate gyud gihapon ta,” Alcantara said.

Harmonious relationship

Alcantara gave credit to the harmonious relationship between PDEA-7 agents and their counterparts from other law enforcement agencies for the success in their anti-illegal drug operation.

“In fact, naa tay shared nga database sa PNP ug sa PDEA. Naa tay gi-conduct regularly nga intelligence workshop. So very good atong working relationship,” she said.

Furthermore, Alcantara disclosed that they have monitored newly created drug groups since the later part of 2023.

These drug personalities do not have any connections with the previously identified drug groups in Central Visayas.

“Based sa mga previous operations nato last year, mga hinapos, naa gyud tay na-identify nga mga newly-identified personalities nga connected sa mga drug groups,” she said.

