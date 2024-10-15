4-year-old boy dies after railing accident in Pasil Fishport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 4-year-old boy died after his head was crushed by a railing that accidentally fell to the ground in Pasil Fishport, Barangay Suba, Cebu City, on Monday, October 14, 2024, at around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was identified as Crismark Basio Sandoval, a resident of Block 3, Belgium Street, in the said barangay.

According to the victim’s aunt, Erica Tagsip, the child was playing on the railing when it collapsed while the victim was leaning on it.

She added that the railing fell after another child climbed on it and caused it to fall on the victim. It was also discovered that the railing was defective, as one of its stands was already missing.

The victim tried to escape from the falling railing, but his head was crushed by it.

They immediately rushed the victim to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) using an e-bike, but he was referred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) due to the severity of his injury.

“Didto nako naabtan sa Sotto nga critical na gyud siya. Niana ang doctor didto nga nganong wala man gilahos diri sa Sotto unya amo siyang giingnan mao may madali Doc ang CCMC unya ga-ebike ra sad baya mi maoy akong giingon,” Erica said.

When they arrived at VSMMC, the victim was still breathing.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2024, the victim passed away.

“Ako’y mokusi dili naman siya mo-function unya lagom na sad iyahang tiil,” she added.

They were also disappointed when their e-bike was apprehended by personnel from the Road Management Authority (RMA) as they went to fetch a relative to help watch over the victim.

She said they had requested a relative to assist in watching over the victim at the hospital since they didn’t know how to use the pump for the patient, who was in critical condition.

“Kanang e-bike mao na among gisakyana sa akong ig-agaw padong didto niya nibalik, unya nibalik ikaduha kay akong Mama dili man kahibawo mo-pump, akong ig-agaw ramana ng kahibawo mo-pump mao to ilang gidakop unya among gi-explain nga kritikal ang kuan didto ang pasyente kay ang nagbantay dili kahibawo mokupot og pump niya gidakop man gyud nila kay wala kuno ang pasyente, wala nakasakay sa pasyente,” she added.

The incident has been reported to the Sawang Calero Police Station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said they would investigate the incident.

She also promised to release the e-bike if it is proven that it came from the hospital.

