PHL men’s football team ends losing skid with 3-0 win vs Tajikistan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The heart break is finally over for the Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) after drubbing Tajikistan, 3-0, in the 2024 King’s Cup, earning not just the bronze medal, but also ending the losing spell on Monday evening, October 14, at the Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkha, Thailand.

The Philippines hasn’t tasted a win since the AFC World Cup Qualifiers to the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia.

However, on Monday evening, the PMNFT delivered a resounding win against the Tajiks that defeated them, 3-4, via penalties in the 2024 Merdeka Cup in Malaysia, denying them of a podium finish.

It wasn’t an easy win for the Philippines on Monday evening after they scored all their goals in the second half.

Gerrit Holtmann opened the second half with a 47th minute goal just outside the penalty box from Bjorn Kristensen’s pass.

They made it 2-0 courtesy of Jefferson Tabinas in the 58th minute via a header from Sandro Reyes’ corner pass.

Not satisfied with the commanding lead, the PMNFT slotted its third goal in the 62nd minute from Zico Bailey’s strike.

It was also a huge comeback for the PMNFT after losing to the eventual champions and host Thailand, 1-3, in their first match.

Thailand defeated Syria, 2-1, in the finals.

It also marked the first win for the newly-appointed head coach Albert Capellas who replaced Tom Saintfiet last month.

