Connect, create, and commune at Yello City @Salinas

Upholding its mantra of “Building Lifetime Relationships,” Gothong Southern Properties (GSP) proudly unveils its flagship residential project, Yello City @Salinas—a mid-rise condominium nestled along Salinas Drive Extension in Lahug, Cebu City. This vibrant development promises to redefine city living by catering to the needs of diverse homeowners.

More than just a residential building, homeowners are given various opportunities through its amenities to connect with neighbors, create lasting memories, and commune in thoughtfully designed spaces that bring people together.

Fondly referred to as “The Color of Vibrant Living,” it is an urban-chic, five-story building featuring 117 units and 27 parking areas, all showcasing modern aesthetics and amenities that magnifies sustainability and accessibility. Whether you’re building your career, starting a family, or enjoying retirement, this is an ideal haven to call home.

“At Yello City, we made it a priority to overcome the three most critical pain points of home buyers: on-time delivery, quality and sustainability. Our experience maintaining a hotel and serving guests has taught us to uphold these standards,” cites Ronald Velasquez, the Chief Operating Officer of Gothong Southern Properties.

Ronald Versaga, the Business Development Head of GSP, echoed this sentiment, noting that the development serves as the perfect launching pad for the vibrant lifestyle that every homeowner aspires to have—a true home where they truly belong.

The majority of the units available for purchase at Yello City @Salinas are studio-type, offering an average floor area of approximately 20 to 23 square meters. Additionally, select loftable units are available on the upper ground floor, providing a more spacious option with areas ranging from 27 to 32 square meters. These versatile living spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles and preferences.

While Yello City @Salinas marks GSP’s first foray into residential development, it is poised to become a sought-after address for those seeking the harmonious blend of contemporary living and vibrant community life. Backed by a solid legacy in logistics, supply chain, and hospitality, GSP remains in the grip of meeting today’s market demand, especially to discerning homeowners.

A community where you can connect, create, and commune

The Yello City @Salinas boasts a variety of amenities that ensure a comfortable and fulfilling stay for its residents, primarily fostering opportunities to connect, create, and commune.

YOU Connect



Yello City @Salinas enhances connectivity for its homeowners through a range of thoughtfully designed features. With seamless Wi-Fi access available throughout all floors and common areas, residents can stay connected wherever they are in the building. Its prime location, near Cebu’s key business and lifestyle hubs, provides unmatched convenience, making daily commutes and errands more efficient. The community also offers a free shuttle service, further improving mobility within the area. Additionally, a reliable back-up power system ensures uninterrupted connectivity, allowing residents to remain online even during power outages.

YOU Create



It empowers homeowners to design personalized living spaces through its innovative co-create package. This option allows buyers to customize their units within established design parameters, giving them the freedom to tailor their spaces to reflect their unique styles and preferences before the final handover. Additionally, the development features a collaborative area where residents can come together to create and share their ideas in a cozy, inviting environment.

YOU Commune



It also cultivates a strong sense of community by offering a variety of features that encourage connection and comfort. Residents are greeted by a hotel-like lobby that includes a pleasant coffee nook and concierge services, creating a welcoming atmosphere. The building’s low-density living environment ensures greater privacy and fewer neighbors, providing a peaceful retreat while still enjoying the conveniences of city life. Striking a perfect balance between urban accessibility and rural-like tranquility, Yello City @Salinas also promotes sustainable living by incorporating essential commercial spaces on the ground floor, catering to the needs of both residents and local business owners.

For bookings and comprehensive unit information, call 0917 849 4927, send an email to [email protected], or message their official Facebook page.