New diocese in Caraga: Faithful in region welcome its creation

BUTUAN CITY – Four dioceses will now serve the Catholic faithful in the Caraga Region after Pope Francis, in an announcement made by the Vatican on Tuesday, created the new Diocese of Prosperidad in Agusan del Sur.

The three other dioceses are situated in this city; Tandag City, Surigao del Sur; and Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, which also has jurisdiction over Dinagat Islands province.

“In view of the Vatican’s recent announcement about the establishment of the new Diocese of Prosperidad, we also welcome the first appointed bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev. Ruben Labajo,” the Communications Office of the Diocese of Butuan said in a statement released on Tuesday.

It added the appointment marks a new chapter in the synodal journey of the people of God in the Dioceses of Butuan and Prosperidad.

“We entrust the ministry of Bishop Labajo and the start of the new diocese to the Almighty Shepherd,” the statement said.

The St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Prosperidad also echoed the Vatican’s announcement, informing the faithful in Agusan del Sur of the new development.

The new diocese will separate the province of Agusan del Sur from the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Butuan, which will now cover the province of Agusan del Norte.

Bishop Cosme Damian Almedilla of the Diocese of Butuan petitioned the Vatican in 2023 to split the diocese into two to better serve the faithful, especially those in far-flung areas.

The new diocese will serve around 486,000 Catholics in the province under 26 parishes, a quasi-parish, and three mission stations.

To provide religious services to the faithful in the new Diocese of Prosperidad are 32 diocesan priests, 29 religious priests, and six nuns. (PNA)

