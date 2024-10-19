Sara: I’ll throw Marcos Sr.’s body into WPS if attacks continue

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said Friday that she previously warned Sen. Imee Marcos that if political attacks from the current administration continued, she would personally dig up former president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s body and throw it into the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte made the remark when asked if she thinks President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his administration had already forgotten that it was her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who allowed Marcos Sr. to be buried in the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

“Hindi ko alam. Pero isang beses, sinabihan ko talaga si Sen. Imee. Sabi ko sa kanya, kung hindi kayo tumigil, huhukayin ko ‘yang tatay ninyo, itatapon ko siya sa West Philippines Sea,” said Duterte in a press conference.

(I don’t know. But once, I actually told Sen. Imee. I told her, if you don’t stop, I will dig up your father, I will throw him into the West Philippines Sea.)

“One of these days, pupunta ako doon, kukunin ko ‘yung katawan ng tatay ninyo, tapon ko ‘yan dun sa West Philippine Sea,” she added.

(One of these days, I will go there, I will take your father’s body, I will throw it in the West Philippine Sea.)

The vice president said Sen. Marcos did not respond, adding that the message was still in a group chat between them.

Duterte met with reporters in a rare press conference on Friday to address President Marcos’ previous claim that he was “deceived” by her after she denied ever being friends with him.

The two have been embroiled in a worsening relationship after being running mates in the 2022 elections.

