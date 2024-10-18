Toxic relationship: Sara admits imagining ‘cutting off’ Marcos’s head

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. already had a “toxic” relationship even prior to the rift between them.

This was what Vice President Duterte said to reporters on Friday.

Duterte also candidly shared to the reporters that she realized this after she caught herself imagining “tanggalin” (cutting off) Marcos head.

Duterte said the incident happened in a graduation event—which she did not specifically identify—wherein one of the graduates asked Marcos if he could get the President’s watch as a graduation gift.

Marcos, said Duterte, responded: “Why would I give you my watch?”

“At that point, may sakit na ko [I was already ill], I wasn’t feeling well, gusto ko tanggalin ‘yung ulo niya [I want to cut off his head]. I realized toxic na ‘yung relationship,” said Duterte in a press conference.

“It did not help na itong mga katabi ko tumawa pa, pinagtawanan pa yung bata [They laughed at the kid]. And I saw the humiliation sa face noong bata,” she added.

Duterte said she imagined telling Marcos that the kid he was talking to was a child who would be “ready to die for the country” and worked hard for years to get where he was now.

She also said that the graduate could have been part of the country’s force in the West Philippine Sea—which she tagged as a “fiasco.”

“And then I’ll cut his head,” Duterte again said candidly.

