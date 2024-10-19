Pizarras eyes establishment of Agricultural HS in Bohol’s 1st district

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lawyer Jordan Pizarras will push for the establishment of Agricultural High Schools in key towns in the 1st district of Bohol to revolutionize farming practices and empower the farmers.

Pizarras, who is seeking election for the representation of the 1st district of Bohol in Congress, said that he wanted to champion the agricultural sector that is the source of livelihood for many of the district’s residents.

“Agricultural High Schools para sa Bohol. Mao ni atong plano. Magbutang ta ug mga agricultural high schools sa lain lain nga mga lungsod sa first district, labi na sa mga lungsod nga daku ang agriculture ug daghan ang mga mag-uuma,” Pizarras said.

Agricultural High Schools offer educational programming that focuses on agricultural science or vocational agriculture skills development.

These schools will provide essential training to the youth, to equip them with modern farming technologies that are crucial to the future of agriculture in Bohol, he said.

Pizarras said that the agricultural sector is important, not just in Bohol, but in the entire country.

“The agricultural sector is the backbone of our economy, yet it has been lagging behind due to outdated methods. We need to modernize farming and adopt mechanization to make it more efficient and sustainable,” he said.

He mentioned of Israel as a model for agricultural innovation.

“Look at Israel, a small country with limited resources, but through innovation and technology, it has become one of the world’s top exporters of agricultural products. There’s no reason why we can’t achieve the same,” he said.

Pizarras’ vision aligns with the urgent need to modernize the Philippine agricultural industry.

He said that for years, Filipino farmers have been left behind, relying on traditional methods that are no longer enough to meet the demands of a growing population and the challenges of climate change.

