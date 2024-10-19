Daily Gospel, October 19

This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 18, 2024, which is the Saturday of the twenty-eighth week of ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 12, 8-12.

Jesus said to his disciples: “I tell you, everyone who acknowledges me before others the Son of Man will acknowledge before the angels of God.

But whoever denies me before others will be denied before the angels of God.

Everyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but the one who blasphemes against the holy Spirit will not be forgiven.

When they take you before synagogues and before rulers and authorities, do not worry about how or what your defense will be or about what you are to say.

For the holy Spirit will teach you at that moment what you should say.”

