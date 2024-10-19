M2M’s long-awaited return includes a stop in the PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Early 2000s pop duo M2M is set to light up the concert stage once again, including a highly anticipated show in the Philippines in 2025 as part of their upcoming “The Better Endings Tour.”

The reunion comes after a remarkable 20-year hiatus, with the duo officially reuniting in September 2024.

M2M, composed of Norwegian singers and songwriters Marion Raven and Marit Larsen, first rose to fame in the early 2000s with their catchy pop melodies and relatable lyrics. Their debut album, Shades of Purple, produced hit songs like “Don’t Say You Love Me” and “The Day You Went Away,” capturing the hearts of teenagers worldwide. With their infectious harmonies and relatable themes, M2M became a defining sound of their generation.

In a social media announcement made on Thursday night, October 17, M2M expressed their excitement, stating, “See you in three months and a hundred days (we’ve missed you in a thousand ways)! 💜.”

Apart from the Philippines, the duo will also visit neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

As M2M embarks on this exciting new chapter, their Philippine concert promises to be a memorable experience for all their loyal Filipino supporters.

So mark your calendars and prepare for a night of memories and great tunes when M2M hits the stage in the Philippines! /clorenciana