UST’s Nic Cabañero shines but falls short to Ateneo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Lapu-Lapu City’s Nic Cabañero delivered a standout performance, scoring a game-high 18 points.

However, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers fell short against the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, losing 67-64 in the UAAP Season 87 Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Saturday, October 19, at the Quadricentennial Pavilion.

This victory marked Ateneo’s second consecutive win, bolstered by strong contributions from fellow Cebuano players Jared Bahay, Kristian Porter, and Sean Quitevis.

Cabañero’s scoring prowess was on full display as he led all scorers. Despite facing a determined Ateneo defense that held him to 5-of-16 shooting, his ability to create opportunities was crucial in keeping UST competitive, especially in the game’s final minutes.

With just 16 seconds remaining and UST down by two, Cabañero was in position for a potential game-tying shot.

However, a critical inbound pass from Forthsky Padrigao was intercepted by Quitevis, leading to a fastbreak layup that extended Ateneo’s lead to four points, effectively sealing the game.

In addition to Cabañero, Christian Manaytay contributed 11 points for UST, but the team struggled to find consistent offensive support throughout the match.

On the other side, Ateneo’s Andrew Bongo and Ian Espinosa led their team with 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Bahay added eight points and Porter chipped in three.

