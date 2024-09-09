Nic Cabañero leads UST to victory over UE

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City’s Nic Cabañero led the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers into a lopsided 70-55 victory against the University of the East (UE) in the UAAP Season 87 Collegiate Men’s Basketball Tournament opener on Sunday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

The Growling Tigers relied on the steady leadership and scoring prowess of Cabañero who finished with 14 points in their redemption season in the UAAP. He paired it with three rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Cabañero, known for his consistency and offensive efficiency, set the tone early in the game. His aggression on both ends of the court, paired with timely baskets in the fourth quarter, helped UST maintain control despite UE’s comeback efforts.

As one of the key veterans on a retooled UST lineup, Cabañero’s performance was a highlight in a game where balance and teamwork were essential.

“Nic is our leader on the floor. When we need a crucial basket or a defensive stop, he steps up,” UST head coach Pido Jarencio said postgame.

While Malienne big man Mo Tounkara made a splash with 13 points in his debut, and Christian Manaytay chipped in 10 points on perfect shooting, it was Cabañero’s steady presence that helped the Tigers remain composed during UE’s third-quarter surge.

With the Red Warriors started trimming UST’s lead to 11, Cabañero, alongside Mark Llemit and Gelo Crisostomo, made key plays to keep the game out of reach.

Cabañero’s ability to read the defense and find openings allowed the Tigers to showcase improved ball movement, finishing with 24 assists compared to UE’s 12.

“This is just the beginning, and I know we can do more as a team,” said Cabañero who is a former University of San Carlos (USC) elementary cager.

“We’re focused on building our chemistry, and I’m excited about what’s ahead for us this season,” he added.

UST now sets its sights on a tough matchup against Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday, with Cabañero expected to once again be a pivotal factor for the Growling Tigers.

He will also face fellow Cebuanos Jared Bahay, Sean Quiteves, and Michael Asoro in their matchup.

