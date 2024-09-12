Nic Cabañero sparks UST’s huge win vs. Ateneo, snapping 17-Game losing streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City’s Nic Cabañero played a pivotal role as the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers ended a decade-long drought against Ateneo de Manila University with a convincing 74-64 victory on Wednesday evening in the UAAP Season 87 Collegiate Men’s Basketball Tournament at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Cabañero, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists, was instrumental in UST’s game-changing fourth-quarter rally. His leadership on the court, combined with his relentless energy, fueled a 16-0 run that secured UST’s first win over Ateneo since Season 78 back in 2015.

Though UST trailed by four early in the fourth quarter, Cabañero’s timely baskets and crucial playmaking turned the tide in favor of the Tigers.

Alongside his teammates Mo Tounkara, Mark Llemit, and Forthsky Padrigao, Cabañero spearheaded a massive comeback, transforming Ateneo’s 60-56 lead into a commanding 72-60 advantage with just two minutes left.

The win snapped UST’s 17-game losing streak to Ateneo, including two tough losses in the Season 82 Finals.

UST, now 2-0, is tied with defending champions De La Salle University at the top of the standings, a massive improvement from last season’s dismal 2-12 finish.

While much of the spotlight has been on Tounkara and Crisostomo—who each contributed 16 points—it was Cabañero’s all-around performance and his ability to rise in critical moments that truly made the difference. His impact was felt not only in his scoring but also in his rebounding and playmaking, helping stabilize the Tigers when the pressure was on.

UST now sets its sights on a third consecutive win when they face Adamson University on Sunday. With Cabañero in form, the Growling Tigers seem poised to continue their upward momentum.

Ateneo, meanwhile, falls to 0-2 for the first time under head coach Tab Baldwin, despite a strong showing from Josh Lazaro, who tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds.

