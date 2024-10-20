Rescue attempt in Carcar, Cebu ends in tragedy after SUV hits motorcycles, kills 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines – What began as a rescue attempt turned into a bloody tragedy in Carcar City on Sunday, October 20, that killed the lives of three young adults, and injured three others.

Police in Carcar City, southern Cebu confirmed a road crash took place at a barangay road in Brgy. Valladolid at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday.

It involved four vehicles – three motorcycles and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was driven by a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Councilor from the same city.

The motorists and passengers involved also happened to young adults.

The dead victims were identified as Klaudet Powao Tobilla, 22; Ian Flores 21; and Ronel Medina, 23.

Those injured were Alison Jose Santos, 27; Trisia Nicole Monter, 22; and Axel Dela Cerna, 18.

Based on initial investigations from the Carcar City Police, shortly before the tragedy occurred, two motorcycles collided into each other while traversing the barangay road in Brgy. Valladolid.

Flores was driving his red Rusi motorcycle, with Dela Cerna was on board when it crashed onto the black TMX Rusi driven by Santos, who had Medina as his passenger.

A few minutes later, Monter, who was driving a Yamaha Aerox with Tobilla as her passenger, passed by the area and stopped at the accident site to help the distressed motorists.

While Monter and Tobilla were helping the victims, a Honda CRV driven by Rob Joseph Orias hit them.

Everyone was rushed to a nearby hospital but physicians declared Tobilla, Flores, and Medina dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Monter, Santos and Dela Cerna remained confined, with Santos and Dela Cerna still in critical condition as of this posting.

Orias, who was reportedly unharmed, is currently detained at the Carcar City Police Station. Police confirmed that he is an SK Councilor from Brgy. Liburon, also in Carcar City.

In the meantime, further investigations into the tragedy are still being conducted.

