Pinamungajan accident kills aeronautics student, friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A group of four male college students were supposed to go on a road trip to Aloguinsan, Cebu.

But their early morning travel on Saturday, October 12, resulted in the death of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) driver, who was identified as aeronautics student Jan Raydel Booc, 20, and one of his companions, Stephen Sabornino, 18.

Two others –Rev Luther Alolo, 19, and Jade Engle, 22,- remain in critical condition due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Authorities said that Booc’s SUV encroached the north bound lane of the national highway in Sitio Bulubgan, Brgy. Tajao in Pinamungajan, Cebu and collided with an approaching prime mover at around 3:15 a.m.

Police Major Gilfred Baroman, chief of Pinamungajan Police Station, said that the group came from a drinking establishment in Toledo City and were supposed to travel to Aloguinsain town to visit the girlfriend of one of Booc’s companions.

Booc, the SUV’s driver, is from Brgy. Tubod in Toledo City while Sabornino is from Ormoc City. Alolo and Engle are from Lila town in Bohol province and Tacloban City, Leyte respectively.

Driving at high-speed

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Baroman said that Booc was driving at high-speed that he even overtook a police car that was patrolling the streets of Brgy. Tajao.

He added that when the group left Toledo City, Booc’s SUV also hit the tent of a roadside wake.

Baroman said that when they reached the boundary of Brgy. Tajao in Pinamungajan town, Booc’s SUV encroached the opposite lane, causing it collide with a prime mover that was driven by Diomar Bugna, 39.

Bugna was traveling with his truck boy, his brother Glen Mark, on their way to Toledo City.

The four college students were immediately brought to the Pinamungajan District Hospital but Booc and Sabornino died before reaching the hospital. Their two other companions remain admitted to the hospital as of this writing.

Investigation

Bugna has surrendered to the police.

He told police investigators that he already saw the swerving SUV from afar. When he saw the vehicle head at his direction, he immediately stepped on his brakes hoping to reduce the impact or avoid a possible collision. In fact, one of his truck’s wheels exploded.

Still, he was unable to avoid the SUV which hit the driver’s side of his prime mover.

Despite this, a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property will likely be filed against Bugna.

And while he insists on his innocence, Bugna said he wanted to apologize to the families of the four college students.

The police, for its part, will continue to investigate the accident to especially determine what caused the collision, Baroman said.

Pinamungajan is a second-class municipality located approximately 54 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

