Kristine update: More areas under signal no. 2

Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: TRAMI), has slightly intensified over the sea east of Quezon in the latest update of Pagasa on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

As of 4 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Kristine was estimated at 340 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. or 180 km north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

Kristine packs maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa, Pagasa said.

It is moving west northwestward at 25 km/h.

Signal no. 2 has been raised over more areas due to Kristine’s strong to gale-force winds that extend outwards up to 850 km from the center.

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS (TCWS) IN EFFECT

Kristine: Signal no. 2

Luzon

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig), the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur (Calabanga, Goa, Tigaon, Sagñay, San Jose, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan), Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi, Manito, Santo Domingo) and the eastern portion of Sorsogon (Barcelona, Gubat, Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon)

Visayas

The northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Laoang, Catubig, Lapinig, Pambujan, San Roque) and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, San Policarpo, Arteche) –

Kristine: Signal no. 1

Luzon

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the rest of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Calamian Islands, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, the rest of Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, and Calamian Islands

Visayas

Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Guinaras, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Pontevedra, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Bago City, La Carlota City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, Bacolod City, San Enrique, Murcia, Silay City, City of Talisay, Enrique B. Magalona, Manapla, City of Victorias, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan), the northern and central portions of Cebu (Alcantara, Argao, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Pinamungahan, Ronda, Liloan, Cebu City, Moalboal, Consolacion, Danao City, Borbon, Carmen, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, City of Carcar, Mandaue City, Catmon, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Cordova, Compostela, San Remigio, Balamban, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Asturias, Barili, Medellin, Sogod, Tabuelan, City of Talisay) including Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands, Bohol, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao – Bucas Grande Group

Kristine is forecast to move generally northwestward for the next 24 hours before turning generally westward for the rest of the forecast period. It is forecast to make landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora Wednesday evening or Thursday, 24 October, early morning.

It will then cross the mountainous terrain of northern Luzon and emerge over the waters west of Ilocos Region Thursday afternoon.

KRISTINE may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) region on Friday, 25 October).

