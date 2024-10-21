TD Kristine: LIVE UPDATES
Check out the latest weather update on Tropical Depression Kristine.
Kristine’s trough to bring rains in Cebu
Tropical Depression Kristine may not directly hit Cebu but it will bring rains here until Wednesday, October 23, the state weather bureau said.
The Mactan station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecasted that the entire Cebu would experience wet weather beginning Monday, October 21 until Wednesday.
Pagasa: Tropical Depression Kristine enters PAR
The state weather bureau said in its latest update that Tropical Depression Kristine had entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Monday morning.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has also forecast that Kristine would develop into a typhoon before landfall over Northern Luzon towards the weekend.
Kristine was 1,050 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon as of 5 a.m., October 21, carrying maximum wind speeds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 70 kph, said Pagasa.
TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS IN EFFECT
Kristine: Signal No. 1
Luzon
Catanduanes
Visayas
The northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Catubig, Lapinig) and the northeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras)
