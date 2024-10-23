Kristine: 5 Cebu areas under yellow rainfall warning – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Five towns in northern Cebu are among the areas in the country, which is under the yellow rainfall warning issued by the state weather bureau due to tropical storm Kristine (International name: Trami).

The warning was issued during the 2 a.m. weather update of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

These areas in Cebu under yellow rainfall warning are the northern towns of Daanbantayan, Medellin, Santa Fe, Bantayan, Madridejos.

Those places under the yellow rainfall warning may expect flooding in low-lying regions and near river channels, Pagasa said.

Aside from that, Pagasa also issued a heavy rainfall warning on Wednesday morning for areas in Southern Luzon, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and the Visayas.

Pagasa said a red rainfall warning is in effect in Catanduanes, Sorsogon (Barcelona, Casiguran, Castilla, Donsol, Gubat, Pilar, Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon City), Camarines Sur, Albay, Camarines Norte, and Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Mulanay, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo).

Under the red rainfall warning, severe flooding is expected in flood-prone areas, along with an increased risk of landslides in vulnerable regions, the state weather bureau noted.

Meanwhile, an orange rainfall warning was raised in Sorsogon (Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Matnog, Sta Magdalena), Rizal, Laguna, Quezon (Candelaria, Dolores, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tiaong, General Nakar, Tayabas, Infanta, Lucban, Lucena, Mauban, Pagbilao, Real, Sampaloc, Alabat, Burdeos, Jomalig, Panukulan, Patnanungan, Perez, Polillo, Quezon), Samar (Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores), and Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, San Jose, Sablayan, Rizal, Paluan, Mamburao, Magsaysay, Lubang, Looc, Calintaan, Abra de Ilog).

Under the orange rainfall warning, flooding poses a threat to low-lying areas and those near river channels, while landslides are a concern in landslide-prone regions, according to state meteorologists.

Meanwhile, aside from the five areas in Cebu, the other areas placed under yellow rainfall warning are the following:

Oriental Mindoro (Baco, Calapan, Naujan, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro)

Northern Samar

Masbate

Batangas

Cavite

Metro Manila

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Biliran (Naval, Maripipi, Kawayan, Culaba, Caibiran, Cabucgayan, Bilίran, Almeria)

Palawan (Busuanga, Coron, Culion)

Capiz (Tapaz, Sigma, Sapi-An, Roxas City, President Roxas, Pontevedra, Pilar, Panitan, Panay, Mambusao, Ma-Ayon, Jamindan, Ivisan, Dumalag, Dao, Cuartero)

Aklan, (Tangalan, Numancia, New Washington, Nabas, Malinao, Malay, Makato, Madalag, Libacao, Lezo, Kalibo, Ibajay, Buruanga, Batan, Banga, Balete, Altavas)

Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Caluya)

Iloilo (Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan)

Siquijor (Siquijor, San Juan, Maria, Lazi, Larena, Enrique Villanueva)

Negros Oriental (Siaton, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong, Valencia, Dumaguete City, San Jose, Sibulan, Amlan, Santa Catalina, Pamplona, Tanjay City, Basay, Bayawan City, Bais City, Manjuyod, Mabinay)

Negros Occidental (Kabankalan City, Ilog, Cauayan, Sipalay City, Candoni, Hinoba-An)

Samar (Daram, Zumarraga, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, Hinabangan, Paranas, Motiong, Jiabong, Catbalogan City)

Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid)

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains may also affect the following areas:

Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Gloria, Mansalay, Pinamalayan, Pola, Roxas, Socorro, Victoria, Bongabong),

Romblon, and Marinduque.

Pagasa indicated that these rains could continue in the affected areas for the next two to three hours.

Light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy downpours, may also continue over Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and Pampanga for up to three hours.

