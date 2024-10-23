eGov PH app launched by DICT in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos who have a hard time in their transactions with government services, a digital platform has been launched here.

On Monday, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched the e-Government Philippines or e-Gov PH, a mobile application designed to streamline local and national government services in all transactions.

It can be downloaded from the app stores on the phones.

Officials from the DICT central and regional office, and local officials led the app’s launching in a resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

The e-Gov PH is one of the flagship programs of DICT, said June Vincent Manuel Gaudan, DICT director for management information system service, who was among the officials who attended a press conference afterwards.

DICT-7 Director Frederick Amores said that the app was a ‘need’ here in Central Visayas, especially in Cebu, because there were a lot of infrastructure where transactions were made.

“I think it’s very important to get the support, the community as well, to improve to get things going for digitalization efforts,” Amores said.

Meanwhile, Sun Shimura, Daanbantayan mayor and Vice President of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Visayas Chapter who also attended the event, said that the e-Gov PH would help ‘decongest’ the people’s wallets from having or using physical cards.

Noting that the application can also be accessed through digital devices that need internet connection, the DICT has also introduced an offline mode for it.

“We do have the offline version, but of course to download the app, initially you will need internet connectivity, but there is a mechanism that stays in your phone and you can open it offline,” Gaudan said.

Features

The DICT officials said that they had partnered with 26 government agencies to streamline the transactions of the government services across the country.

He added that the app was compliant with the Data Privacy Act and was ‘not contracted with a third party’ which meant it was primarily made by DICT.

Those who have not yet received their physical cards for the National ID, they can access it through e-Gov.

Aside from that, those who had a PRC license could also access it through the app, Gaudan said.

Gaudan added that the DICT was also working with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for the digital version of the passport, as they launched their eVisa to cater to the foreigners who would want to visit the Philippines as well as the eTravel system.

Other accounts that can be accessed in the app include Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth, GSI, , SSS and BIR among others.

There is also a one-stop-shop feature that allows users to access all the government services by a single sign-on (SSO).

These services include applying clearances, certifications, and permits.

Those who are seeking job opportunities, users can also build their own resume here since it can be accessed by local and foreign job providers in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), Commission on Higher Education (Ched), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

The DICT also partnered with the Departments of Tourism (DOT) and the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to provide a platform for all tourist spots in the country.

Subsequently, they also partnered with the DFA, DOT, and the Bureau of Immigration to implement the eVisa portal.

Aside from that, eGov PH also has a feature where users can report crimes and emergencies by tapping the ‘Report’ button.

Since the app was first launched in Malacañan last June 2023, there had been over eight million users registered, said Maria Teresa Camba, assistant secretary for regional development of DICT.

Camba said that Cebu was the first province outside the National Capital Region to have launched the application and with its launching in Cebu, they would be targeting to gather more users to avail the platform.

As the application was just new, the DICT said that they were still working on the improvements and developments for a smoother user experience.

They assured that while updates were ongoing, they would try to make sure that accessibility for it would not be interrupted.

