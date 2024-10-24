Melvin Jerusalem named GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight world champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem has been honored by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), receiving the “Boxer of the Month” award for September.

The recognition was announced by GAB, the governing body overseeing professional sports in the Philippines, during its regular monthly awards on October 22.

Jerusalem, currently enjoying a well-deserved break in his hometown of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, earned the accolade following his impressive performance last month.

The 30-year-old Filipino champion secured a commanding unanimous decision victory over top Mexican contender Luis Castillo in Manila, successfully defending his WBC world title in his first defense.

What made the triumph even more remarkable was Jerusalem’s decision to prioritize fighting on home soil, accepting a smaller champion’s purse to stage the bout in the Philippines rather than in Mexico.

His sacrifice was rewarded with a strong showing in front of his compatriots, further solidifying his status as a Filipino boxing hero.

With the win, Jerusalem, who trains under the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym, improved his record to 23 wins (12 by knockout) and three losses.

The victory also extended his reign as the WBC minimumweight champion, a title he first claimed in March after a hard-fought split decision win over Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka in Tokyo.

Jerusalem has revealed that talks are already underway for a potential rematch with Shigeoka.

The Japanese fighter, who held the WBC world minimumweight title before Jerusalem’s victory, is eager for a second chance to reclaim his belt.

In addition to a potential rematch, Jerusalem has his sights set on an even greater achievement: becoming the undisputed world champion in the minimumweight division by unifying all four major world titles.

