Kristine moving farther away from Philippine landmass – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines —Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) has turned northwest early Friday morning moving farther away from Philippine landmass.

That is according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

As of 2:00 a.m., Kristine, which was packing maximum sustaned winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center with gustiness of 115 kph, was spotted 115 kilometers west of Bacnotan, La Union. And it was moving northwest at 10 kph.

Kristine “is forecast to move westward over the next 12 hours” before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday afternoon.

“Kristine will be looping over the West Philippine Sea on Sunday and Monday and move generally eastward towards the general direction of the PAR region,” Pagasa said.

“However, this scenario heavily depends on the behavior of the tropical cyclone east of the PAR region.”

