Kristine batters farm sector, damaging crops worth P80.8M

By: Jordeene B. Lagare - @inquirerdotnet October 25,2024 - 09:26 AM

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami) caused P80.8 million in losses to the agriculture sector, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported.

The storm affected 2,864 farmers across Cordillera, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western Visayas, according to the DA’s bulletin on Thursday afternoon.

The volume of production loss is estimated at 5,287 metric tons covering 1,570 hectares of agricultural land.

“As field assessments continue, further damage and losses are anticipated, potentially impacting additional commodities,” the DA said.

The agency has prepared various interventions for those affected:

P80.21 million worth of agricultural inputs (rice, corn, and vegetable seeds, drugs and biologics for livestocks) from DA Regional Field Offices CAR, III, IV-A, IV-B, V, and VIII;

Up to P25,000 loanable amount from the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), payable in three years at zero interest; and

Indemnification of insured affected farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC)

