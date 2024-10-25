cdn mobile

Kristine batters farm sector, damaging crops worth P80.8M

By: Jordeene B. Lagare - @inquirerdotnet October 25,2024 - 09:26 AM

A drone shot of rice fields submerged in flood following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Tram) in Camarines Sur on Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2024). The Department of Agriculture has recorded P80.80 million worth of damage to agriculture in four regions, affecting 2,864 farmers.

A drone shot of rice fields submerged in flood following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Tram) in Camarines Sur on Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2024). The Department of Agriculture has recorded P80.80 million worth of damage to agriculture in four regions, affecting 2,864 farmers. | PHOTO: Official Facebook page of Naga City Government via PNA

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami) caused P80.8 million in losses to the agriculture sector, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported.

The storm affected 2,864 farmers across Cordillera, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Western Visayas, according to the DA’s bulletin on Thursday afternoon.

READ: Severe Tropical Storm Kristine kills over 20 in Bicol, hits 12 regions

The volume of production loss is estimated at 5,287 metric tons covering 1,570 hectares of agricultural land.

“As field assessments continue, further damage and losses are anticipated, potentially impacting additional commodities,” the DA said.

The agency has prepared various interventions for those affected:

  • P80.21 million worth of agricultural inputs (rice, corn, and vegetable seeds, drugs and biologics for livestocks) from DA Regional Field Offices CAR, III, IV-A, IV-B, V, and VIII;
  • Up to P25,000 loanable amount from the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), payable in three years at zero interest; and
    Indemnification of insured affected farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC)

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: agriculture, Department of Agriculture, Storm Kristine, typhoon
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.