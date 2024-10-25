Autonomy reaffirmed: CIT-U continues to champion high-caliber educational standards

Home to more than 700 topnotchers and 89 First Placers across diverse fields, the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) proudly celebrates the reaffirmation of its Autonomous Status for a three-year period, granted by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

This remarkable feat highlights the institution’s commitment to providing inclusive, top-quality education, consistently delivering excellent program results, and producing high-caliber, work-ready graduates.

“We reflect on a journey defined by our dedication to progress and transformative growth. Our institution’s achievements are not merely milestones, they are a representation of our shared vision. One that consistently pushes the limits of what we can achieve. Our recent reaffirmation as an autonomous institution stands as a power symbol of this commitment,” cites CIT-U President Engr. Bernard Villamor.

Engr. Villamor also reflected on CIT-U‘s journey, from earning deregulated status to achieving university status in 2010, describing their path to success as a story of ‘purposeful advancement’ driven by a commitment to elevating educational excellence, innovating academic offerings, and forging strategic partnerships, particularly in the fields of engineering, technology, and design.

According to CHED Memorandum Order No. 7, Series of 2024, this recognition mirrors CIT-U’s exemplary performance and achievements from July 1, 2019, to September 15, 2023, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the difficulties of the post-COVID transition.

77 private higher education institutions across the country were granted the same honor, with only five coming from Central Visayas. This recognition is valid from September 16, 2024, to September 15, 2027.

As per the words of Atty. Corazon Evangelista-Valencia, the Vice-President for Academic Affairs of CIT-U, such special regulatory treatment places the institution among the top 4.45% of private institutions out of approximately 1,700 offering higher education in the country.

Moreover, the institution’s Autonomous Status reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequality).

By consistently delivering top-notch learning methods and producing high-caliber graduates, it supports SDG 4, while its focus on innovation and resilience through challenges promotes SDG 10. This is reflected in CIT-U’s commitment to providing equal access to education and opportunities for all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Autonomous Status is a coveted recognition granted to higher education institutions that demonstrate exceptional academic and administrative performance. It allows these institutions greater freedom in academic operations, such as introducing new programs at the undergraduate level, without the need for prior approval from CHED.

More than a marker of compliance, it is a testament to an institution’s leadership in shaping education that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving world. As it moves forward with greater autonomy and flexibility, the university is poised to chart new paths in education and innovation for the years to come.